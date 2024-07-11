This newly opened spot in Kolkata offers you delicious food and a comfortable workspace

The trend of co-working spaces especially for walk-ins, start-ups, training, meetings, and smaller companies has gained prominence. And what’s work without a handy plate of munchies? Keeping everything in mind, Pulkit Baid’s new venture Benchworks is the perfect, state-of-the-art yet nostalgic co-working space one could ask for; and wait, it has an exclusive menu from Piccadilly Square served only at the space and of course, Indulge had to pay a visit and work a day out of this cosy new space.
What struck us the most were the white walls with quirky motivational messages or beautiful artworks depicting the City of Joy. In fact, the common seating area resembles the steps of the nearby Ganges Ghats. The cabins were divided into four –six seaters primarily, along with a training room, a conference room, phone booths, washrooms, and lockers.
While we settled ourselves, in came a delicious cup of tea, simple yet one of the best. It was followed by specialties from the exclusive curated menu for the space which included the Mushroom Tart and Spinach Tart, both of which had creamy fillings and perfectly puffed pastries to bite into. Up next was the Pesto Sundried Tomato Toasties which had a delicious crunch with the sundried tomatoes adding the tang and the pesto going all out with the zing. The food has been curated keeping the on-the-go principle in mind which is mostly preferred while working.
Those who prefer a heavier lunch or a working lunch can always rush next door like we did for a variety of cuisines. Starting with light South Indian from The Chutney Co, we had the Molagapodi Dosa Dosa and Molagapodi DosaMysore Idli. The dosa was extremely crispy while the idli was unlike regular ones. The spicy Malgapodi powder does all the magic to the dishes. For the chutneys, we had a lavish spread of nine – Chettinad, raw mango (seasonal), Mysore, coconut, peanut, sweet onion and tomato, spicy coconut, lauki, and spicy tomato chutney.
Moving to global flavours from Piccadilly Square, we definitely recommend the Aglio E Olio, the wholesome pasta with all its flavours, pesto, chilli flake toppings as the right meal for a working afternoon. We wrapped it up with desserts comprising two variants of waffles with ice cream, cream, and a generous layer of chocolate sauce- Dublin Mudslide and Classic Belgian.
Don't miss:
We recommend a drop to this place for delicious food and simultaneously getting your work done at a nominal cover charge.
9:30 am – 7:30 pm
Monday- Saturday
First Floor, Centre Point, BBD Bagh 700001