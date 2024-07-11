This newly opened spot in Kolkata offers you delicious food and a comfortable workspace

The trend of co-working spaces especially for walk-ins, start-ups, training, meetings, and smaller companies has gained prominence. And what’s work without a handy plate of munchies? Keeping everything in mind, Pulkit Baid’s new venture Benchworks is the perfect, state-of-the-art yet nostalgic co-working space one could ask for; and wait, it has an exclusive menu from Piccadilly Square served only at the space and of course, Indulge had to pay a visit and work a day out of this cosy new space.

What struck us the most were the white walls with quirky motivational messages or beautiful artworks depicting the City of Joy. In fact, the common seating area resembles the steps of the nearby Ganges Ghats. The cabins were divided into four –six seaters primarily, along with a training room, a conference room, phone booths, washrooms, and lockers.