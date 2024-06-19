Cherish the flavours of North East in this North Eastern Spice Trail in Kolkata

If you want to take a break from your household food and indulge yourselves in the North East cuisine, then head over to Kava at Fairfield by Marriott that is hosting Chef Prescilla Z Chopra who is cooking the best of North-Eastern fares for you throughout the pop-up duration till June 23.

You would find imprints of culinary nuances from each of the eight States of the North- East and an amalgamation of their ingredients, food habits, trends, flavours and spices is what makes up this menu a unique one. Indulge headed over to the pop-up one afternoon and here is what we have to recommend.