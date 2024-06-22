This Kolkata diner takes you around the world in bites and sips

Going with the flow of the ongoing cricket World Cup, Canteen Pub & Grub is running a limited edition menu. Named Around the World Menu, it consists of 20 dishes and accompanying drinks from each country that is participating in the World Cup.
You would get to taste the Nepali Jhol Momo to the Dutch Cheese Croquettes, the American Buffalo Wings and the Jamaican Jerk Chicken. Indulge yourselves in Uganda's Luwombo or the Chicken Afghani Kebab, the English Bacon Wrapped Prawns or the Peshwari Chapli Kebab. Also check out the Namibian Meat Skewers and top it off with the South African Malva Pudding with ice cream for desserts.
What: Around The World Menu
Where: Canteen Pub & Grub
When: Till June 30