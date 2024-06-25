Savour the iconic flavours of Italy at this Kolkata pop-up

Do you want to lose yourself in the world of delicious pizzas, pastas and more? Here’s your cue to visit the Taj City Centre New Town and indulge in the Italian pop-up 'From Italy with Love' which will be on till June 29. Chef Santosh Bodke from Trattoria, President Mumbai – IHCL- SeleQtions brought to Kolkata a carefully curated Italian menu for the week-long pop-up. Indulge headed over for a taste of the same at Shamiana.

We kicked off lunch with one of the most important dishes on any Italian menu – the Pizza. The Misto mare was a thin-crusted, cheesy pizza with seafood topping including the soft shrimp, calamari, fresh salmon and bhetki. Made right in front of us the pizza was straight off the oven and very delicious. It is truly an innovative take with the topping and seafood –lovers should not miss out on this.