Savour the iconic flavours of Italy at this Kolkata pop-up

Do you want to lose yourself in the world of delicious pizzas, pastas and more? Here’s your cue to visit the Taj City Centre New Town and indulge in the Italian pop-up 'From Italy with Love' which will be on till June 29. Chef Santosh Bodke from Trattoria, President Mumbai – IHCL- SeleQtions brought to Kolkata a carefully curated Italian menu for the week-long pop-up. Indulge headed over for a taste of the same at Shamiana.
We kicked off lunch with one of the most important dishes on any Italian menu – the Pizza. The Misto mare was a thin-crusted, cheesy pizza with seafood topping including the soft shrimp, calamari, fresh salmon and bhetki. Made right in front of us the pizza was straight off the oven and very delicious. It is truly an innovative take with the topping and seafood –lovers should not miss out on this.
Up next was Ravioli with mushroom and sundried tomatoes.The tang of the tomatoes broke the monotony of the savouriness of the mushroom and the white sauce. But what stole our heart was the use of cheese. Though the dish had cheese, it was definitely not burdening the stomach, as is the case in most raviolis.
The Tortellini, burrata, tomato and mascarpone sauce with emulsified butter had smooth finish. The bite sized pockets with a burst of burrata melted in the mouth and the emulsified butter elevated the taste of the dish.
We could come back for one of the finest lamp chops with risotto! The lamb was not only perfectly cooked but also has the apt softness to it and the saffron risotto accompanying it made it a complete meal.
The Aglio Olio Peperoncino had the zing and spice needed after the lamb chops. The spaghetti with chilli flakes and oregano was the best conlusion we could have asked for in the main course.
For desserts, we had the classic Tiramisu with layers of coffee flavoured cake and cream, a suitable way to end the grandiose of the Italian flavours.
What: From Italy with Love
Where: Taj City Centre New Town
When: till June 29, 2024
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2000+