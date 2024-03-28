Celebrate Easter with fun activities and good food

A Riot of Festivities

Enjoy a lavish fine–dining experience throughout the Easter weekend at JW Marriott. Start with the evening Drunch at The Griffin Bar on March 30 which promises to offer an exquisite experience with thoughtfully crafted cocktails and meticulously curated food plates to go along with it. For Easter on March 31 make a stop at JW Kitchen for the Easter Brunch. The team of expert chefs has made sure to include all the flavours of the festival on your plate. Throughout the weekend enjoy selected Easter-themed pastries from the JW Bakery.

Where: JW Marriott, Kolkata

When: March 30 (6 pm onwards) and 31 (12:30 pm – 3:30 pm)

Price: Meals: Rs 2595 + onwards / Bakery: Rs 150+ onwards

Reservations: +91 91473 32873