Celebrate Easter with fun activities and good food

Enjoy the Easter weekend with friends and families at some of the finest eateries around the city. If you want to meet the Easter Bunny or enjoy a cheat day with sweet delicacies, we have got you covered.
Glorious brunchin’
Experience an extraordinary Easter brunch at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata. Relish an extensive menu specially curated for the discerning palate. Indulge in culinary delights such as Subz deg, Rajma masala, and Chicken dak bungalow, alongside Baked fish bouillabaisse and Mahi dum nisha. Don't miss out on the traditional Easter bakery treats, including Classic babka and traditional Spiced hot cross buns. Elevate your celebration with decadent Easter chocolates, cakes like Battenberg and Simnel, and more. Join in for an unforgettable Easter feast, promising to delight every palate and create cherished memories.
Where: The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata
When: March 31, 12.30-4 pm
Price for 1: Rs 2499+
Nostalgic flavours
As the season of renewal approaches, Seasonal Tastes Restaurant, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat is embarking on a gastronomic journey to celebrate Easter 2024. Inspired by the spirit of rejuvenation and abundance, our culinary team has curated a special menu featuring seasonal ingredients and traditional Easter flavours with a modern twist. Indulge in delectable dishes that reflect the essence of spring and the joy of new Beginnings. Their Easter celebration will showcase a diverse array of dishes like Bergen Easter chicken, Huevos rancheros bake, Devilled egg with Bay of Bengal Shrimp, Sanpei pot chicken, Classic carrot cake, Hot cross buns, and more, each carefully crafted to reflect the vibrancy and freshness of the season.
Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat
When: March 31, 12.30-3.30 pm
Price for 1: Rs 1999+
Easter ‘eggs’travaganza
When festivities call, it’s time to take off from the kitchens. Head over to threesixtythree⁰ at The Oberoi Grand and enjoy a sumptuous Easter brunch spread. Packed with heart-winning flavours of the season the Easter brunch has been specially curated by expert in-house chefs to make sure you have an array of dishes to choose from. Furthermore, there is also The Egghunt activity where you hunt for eggs and win surprise gifts.
Where: threesixtythree⁰, The Oberoi Grand
When: March 31, noon to 3 pm
Price for 1: Rs 2500+
Reservation: +91 33 22492393
‘Goody’ness me
From Easter eggs and Simnel cake to Easter cupcakes, Polish Mazurek, Mascarpone frosting carrot cake, Easter egg cheesecake, Hot cross buns, Easter Special Chocolate Box, and much more, you will be in awe of the baked goodies you can find at Loafer’s Café, Raajkutir Kolkata. Make the day special and moments all the more enjoyable by giving in to your sweet cravings.
Where: Loafer’s Café, Raajkutir Kolkata
When: till March 31, 10 am onwards
Price: Rs 150+ onwards
Buffet Brigade
This heritage hotel is hosting the Easter Buffet which promises to be a blast of flavours. While activities like meeting the Easter Bunny and egg painting will keep everybody on their toes, the food table comprises an assortment like Lemon Coriander & Ginger Soup, vibrant salads, a variety of egg dishes, pasta, Laal Paneer Tikka, Lemongrass Flavoured Chicken Chunk and more. Save some space for desserts like Chocolate Nest with Candy Eggs, Sam’s Famous Carrot Cake, and Baked Mihidana with Fresh Coconut Cream to name a few.
Where: Kebab-e-Que, The Astor Hotel Kolkata
When: March 31 (Lunch – noon to 3:30 pm / Dinner 7 pm – 11:30 pm)
Price for 1: Rs 1499 (AI)
A Riot of Festivities
Enjoy a lavish fine–dining experience throughout the Easter weekend at JW Marriott. Start with the evening Drunch at The Griffin Bar on March 30 which promises to offer an exquisite experience with thoughtfully crafted cocktails and meticulously curated food plates to go along with it. For Easter on March 31 make a stop at JW Kitchen for the Easter Brunch. The team of expert chefs has made sure to include all the flavours of the festival on your plate. Throughout the weekend enjoy selected Easter-themed pastries from the JW Bakery.
Where: JW Marriott, Kolkata
When: March 30 (6 pm onwards) and 31 (12:30 pm – 3:30 pm)
Price: Meals: Rs 2595 + onwards / Bakery: Rs 150+ onwards
Reservations: +91 91473 32873