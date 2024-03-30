Try this zucchini, tomato and camembert galette recipe this Easter to make it extra special

Procedure:

Place flour and butter in a large bowl. Use the angle-like attachment on a hand blender to knead until pea-sized pieces form (or pulse a few times in a food processor)

Add 1 tbsp of cold water at a time and continue kneading until a ball is formed

Shape into a small disc and refrigerate for overnight.

Remove from refrigerator, roll out the pastry base on parchment paper and put it back in the refrigerator while you prepare the fillings

Just before assembling the galette, remove the base from the refrigerator and transfer to a baking sheet or steel plate/ alternately, retain the silicone base from under the sheet.

Place the toppings leaving about an inch of space all around the edge

Fold the border up over the filling and brush the crust with egg wash

Bake at 200°C for 30 minutes until the edges are nicely golden-brown

Transfer the galette to a wire rack and let cool completely before slicing

Serve sweet galettes with a scoop of ice cream if you like