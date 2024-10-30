Don’t miss out on these culinary destinations in Kolkata for Diwali and Bhai Dooj

This Diwali and Bhai Dooj, Indulge gives you a curated list of city eateries and cloud kitchens with limited - edition menus that must not be missed.
Dig into the flavours of the hills with Club Aeris bringing down dishes from North India. Straight from the kitchens of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, you have specialty dishes like Pahadi Mutton on the menu.
Till October 31
If you are craving for Chinese then check out the limited edition menu from Chowman. Opt for dine-in, home delivery or takeaway and enjoy a cozy celebration with delicious meals like Seafood Noodles, Coriander burnt Garlic Rice, Mountain Crab Claws, Roasted Chilli Pork and more.
On October 31
Enjoy a cosy holiday with friends and loved ones at home with the Exquisite Festive Cheese Platter from Ambrosia. The Platter consists of the creamy Bocconchino cheese, two types of lavash, the aromatic Bruschetta and Mini Croissants, perfect for all the tash parties.
Available till November 3
Price: Rs 3400 / platter
Orders on 9830024338 / 9830073920 between 11 am – 7 pm
In a unique collaboration, Yauatcha and Tribe Amrapali come together to present Timeless Desserts this festive season. Inspired by the Navratna gemstones, this fusion brings together art and flavours in an unforgettable combination. The highlights include macarons like Rose Pearl, Peanut Caramel, Saffron and Mango, Jamun and Custard Apple and more.
Till November 1; dine-in and delivery.
Elevate your house party games with La Macario Café’s gourmet platters which include items like Indian Diwali Platter with Vegetarian Galouti Kebab, Paneer Makhani, and more; or the Oriental Fusion Platter consisting of Asparagus and Cream Cheese Sushi, Spiced Tofu Dumpling Rolls and more.
Available till November 2. Price Rs 2400 onwards
To order 74390 93294 between 8 am to 10:30 pm
This Bhai Dooj head over to Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residencies for a joyous treat with your family and siblings. Enjoy the Bhai Dooj Brunch at The Square and an unforgettable experiential brunch and dinner at Ministry of Kebabs. Choose from an array on Indian and continental along with desserts that would leave you wanting more.
On November 3
Price Rs 1999+ onwards