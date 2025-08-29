Savour the taste of authentic North West frontier cuisine as this speciality fine diner celebrates its 23rd anniversary in Kolkata

For almost two and a half decades Peshawri in ITC Sonar Kolkata has been winning hearts with its rustic charms and North West Frontier flavours. As it is all set to celebrate its 23rd anniversary tomorrow, Indulge paid a visit to taste some of their signature dishes and roll out the top 5 must try ones.
Three things make the place a very interesting choice for lunch or dinner. First and foremost a completely unchanged menu where you will be guaranteed the same dishes available since the inception of the fine –diner.
Second, the practice of soaking in the flavours, the correct way- by hands. The sheer absence of cutlery on the dining table will give you the hint that Indian traditional and authentic food must be eaten by hands, till the last morsel of the food isn’t licked up clean.
Third, an ambiance which feels like a portkey to a real North-west frontier dining houses. With low seating stools and chairs, wall hangings, dim lights, light music and a glass cave opening, through which you can see your kebabs being made live, Peshawri sure knows how to welcome guests.
Now coming to the main attraction of the place- its food. Remember, if you want to enjoy delicious kebabs then this is just the spot for you. Heavy on the kebabs with a few signature mains and a dessert that will pull you back for more helpings; this is just the spot to chill out with friends and family or even host friends who want a slice of Indian food.
Starting on a lighter note is the Paneer Tikka. Squared and tandoori bits of cottage cheese which not only has a spice rub on the outside but also has ample flavouring inside. What makes it wholesome is that the spice does not overpower the natural taste of the cottage cheese. Its clever use only enhances and complements the savoury flavour of the paneer.
For the non-vegetarians, the Sikandari Raan is a must have! One long bone of mutton piece surrounded by shredded mutton pieces which look like a tree. Served with a simple salad and a slice of lemon, this dish is the ultimate personification of perfectly cooked mutton, succulence, juicy and melts in the mouth. Put the lemon juice to use and you will get a hint of tang to elevate the taste. If not for anything, we bet you would come back at least for another helping of this dish in the future.
If you prefer to have something heavier, then the Dal Bukhara and the Naan combo is a must. Slow cooked dal Bukhara which takes its time to be made is a rich, almost creamy dal. The gravy is smooth and the lentil chunks snaps you into reality that it’s dal and not soup. The Naan on the other hand is the largest we have seen so far, perfect for a shareable meal. Dip this flavoured and smokey naan into the rich and creamy dal and bite into perfection. The white butter melting on top of the dal gives you all the unforgettable flavours.
To wrap up the meal, the Kulfi is a must. Rich and creamy, where almost a litre of milk goes in every plate, ice cream lovers should definitely be up for this indulgent dessert, and keep a special place in their stomach to do so.
Interestingly, even though the menu has remained unchanged, prices may vary. But for its 23rd anniversary, the diner rolls back to its introductory prices for lunch and dinner, just for a single day. Each of the dishes is available on a la carte basis and one must not miss out this opportunity, when in Kolkata.
What: 23rd anniversary of Peshwari, ITC Sonar
When: August 30
Timings: Lunch (12 pm – 3:30 pm ) and dinner (7 pm – 12 am)
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.