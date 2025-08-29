Savour the taste of authentic North West frontier cuisine as this speciality fine diner celebrates its 23rd anniversary in Kolkata

Three things make the place a very interesting choice for lunch or dinner. First and foremost a completely unchanged menu where you will be guaranteed the same dishes available since the inception of the fine –diner.

Second, the practice of soaking in the flavours, the correct way- by hands. The sheer absence of cutlery on the dining table will give you the hint that Indian traditional and authentic food must be eaten by hands, till the last morsel of the food isn’t licked up clean.

Third, an ambiance which feels like a portkey to a real North-west frontier dining houses. With low seating stools and chairs, wall hangings, dim lights, light music and a glass cave opening, through which you can see your kebabs being made live, Peshawri sure knows how to welcome guests.