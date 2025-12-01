This popular South Indian eatery in Kolkata brings in flavours to its Benne and Ghee Roast Dosas

That tangy filling near the crust still sits on our tongue as we remember how the Raw Mango Benne dosa tasted when we headed to Dosa Coffee a couple of days back. The outlet, one of the popular modern diners for all South Indian delicacies with branches spread across the city, is known for flavourful choices and pocket –friendly picks. While its Paper Dosa, Rava Dosa, Idli, Thatte Idli, Filter Coffee and Filter Coffee Ice Cream already top the charts of crowd favourite lists, their new introduction of Benne and Ghee Roast Dosa have started garnering the attention of newer public.
Ranging in five interesting flavours - Plain Dosa, Masala Dosa, Garlic Dosa, Raw Mango Dosa, Mysore Dosa, both the Benne and Ghee Roast were worth trying. While plain and masala varieties are common forms, we definitely recommend trying the tangy raw mango and pungent garlic dosa the next time you enter one of the outlets.
Each plate serves two units and while they may look light and easy to gobble up, beware, these can actually be very heavy on the stomach and each unit with the equally tasty sambar and coconut chutneys are a full meal in itself. With so many varieties of Dosas one might ask how to differentiate between them? A valid question, the answer to which lies in the subtle details that you have to keep an eye out for! Benne or butter dosa has a crispy outside with crunchier edges while the insides are soft and buttery. This is unlike a Paper dosa which is crispy all over or a Rava dosa which has a rugged texture or a Plain dosa with its all soft texture. This is achieved through a perfect batter consistency and practice of heating up the batter in the right temperature and frying it till it is done.
Coming back to our recommendations? Definitely the raw mango benne with a mushy raw mango batter on the insides which gives the dosa its sour flavour. But worry not, the savoury and slight sweet coconut chutney balances the flavours well. For the Benne dosa we opted for the Garlic and even before the dish was on our table the aroma was filled with the pungency that awaited us. One bite of the dosa and the garlic flavour melted in our mouth. For those who prefer healthy meals, the less oil residue left on our hands was a clear indicator of the lightness of the dosas compared to other places. In all honesty, we prefer having them without any chutney to let the flavours sink in and then finishing it off with sambar and finally wrapping up with a hot filter coffee.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 800+
Available across all outlets around the city
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.