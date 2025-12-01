This popular South Indian eatery in Kolkata brings in flavours to its Benne and Ghee Roast Dosas

Ranging in five interesting flavours - Plain Dosa, Masala Dosa, Garlic Dosa, Raw Mango Dosa, Mysore Dosa, both the Benne and Ghee Roast were worth trying. While plain and masala varieties are common forms, we definitely recommend trying the tangy raw mango and pungent garlic dosa the next time you enter one of the outlets.

Each plate serves two units and while they may look light and easy to gobble up, beware, these can actually be very heavy on the stomach and each unit with the equally tasty sambar and coconut chutneys are a full meal in itself. With so many varieties of Dosas one might ask how to differentiate between them? A valid question, the answer to which lies in the subtle details that you have to keep an eye out for! Benne or butter dosa has a crispy outside with crunchier edges while the insides are soft and buttery. This is unlike a Paper dosa which is crispy all over or a Rava dosa which has a rugged texture or a Plain dosa with its all soft texture. This is achieved through a perfect batter consistency and practice of heating up the batter in the right temperature and frying it till it is done.