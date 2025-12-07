Step into this newly opened Kolkata diner where every plate has a story to remember

Located at an unmistakably known spot, newly opened ingredient-forward, concept menu-driven diner Spiegel, by Shakyasingha Chakraborty and Arpita Saha is a delight in itself. Even before you enter the space, that it is rooted in the traditions of Bengal becomes very clear from the handpainted walls around the boundary.

Let's explore Kolkata's menu-driven diner Spiegel

As we stepped into Spiegel, this cozy diner was nothing short of an art gallery in itself. And a very special one at that! Drawn from folk and indigenous art forms through hand-drawn paintings and photographs of select items from the menu, the decorated walls were really welcoming.