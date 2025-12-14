Feel the rush of fine dining inside a cave in the heart of Kolkata

Cove has it all, from handcrafted innovative cocktails to familiar flavours in fusion style. But what garners brownie points at the onset is their Chevre with Cherry tomato ragout and sourdough crisps. This starter is an all-out experience where you mash the sweet and juicy mini-tomatoes onto the cream cheese and devour the crisps all night long with a cocktail. We paired it with the Painkiller, on the lines of a Pina Colada but with an alcoholic twist. The Beetroot corn dimsum, warm parcels in sets of four was a blink and miss. We wished the plate had more of these delicious pop-in-the-mouths.