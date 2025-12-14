Feel the rush of fine dining inside a cave in the heart of Kolkata

If Cappadocia is a distant dream, then enter the newly opened Cove; it will not disappoint you. The meandering hollows on the high walls resemble rock-cut structures and make you feel like you have entered a cave of culinary dwellings. The vast seating area is divided into the bar, fine dining, and lounge, all dressed in light beige colour that gives off the feel that you have entered a cave. The ceiling lights reflect on the pastel shades and create an unforgettable ambience for your first dates, family gatherings or quality time with the special person.
Cove has it all, from handcrafted innovative cocktails to familiar flavours in fusion style. But what garners brownie points at the onset is their Chevre with Cherry tomato ragout and sourdough crisps. This starter is an all-out experience where you mash the sweet and juicy mini-tomatoes onto the cream cheese and devour the crisps all night long with a cocktail. We paired it with the Painkiller, on the lines of a Pina Colada but with an alcoholic twist. The Beetroot corn dimsum, warm parcels in sets of four was a blink and miss. We wished the plate had more of these delicious pop-in-the-mouths.
What surprised us instead was the Semolina Fried Bhetki. With a grainy and crunchy outside and a smooth on the tongue underside, the fish made our day except that a hint of lemon juice or sour cream could have elevated the taste instead of the mint chutney that accompanied with it.
The yin-and-yang presentation of the Sticky bluepea fried rice with yellow thai curry was intriguing. Thick yellow curry with a handful of bluepea sticky rice was a comforting bowl enough; and then came North-India’s favourite delicacy – Butter chicken. The Romesco butter chicken with flaky garlic naan with its thick gravy, smooth and velvety but not overwhelming on the stomach and that pungent garlic aroma of the naan complemented each other very well. While aloo and pickled onions did keep us company, we wished the plate also had an achaari bite.
Taking a break from the main course before diving straight ahead to the dessert round, we sipped on the Ferrero Rocher Negroni and yes it comes with the chocolate on top. So, drink and munch on all the hazelnuts and cocoa. The drink was bittersweet to actually describe it, but the sweet-o-meter was honestly quite high than regular negronis. And finally wrapping up the meal was a coffee-soaked Tiramisu covered in generous layers of cream.
At Ground Floor, Harrington Mansion, Kolkata
Open from 5 pm to midnight
Price for two (approx.): Rs 4000+
