This newly opened café in Kolkata is about pastel colours, floral harmony and delicious bites

The Cheesecake biscoff made its way to our tables to conclude the meal on a sweet note. The crumb base, with a compact cream cheesecake and biscoff layering on top, was mildly sweet and savoury.

With a capacity of 40 pax, this is the ideal place for a casual meet-up, girl’s meet, first date, or chilling with family while enjoying a variety of food.

At 4 Royd Street

12 pm – 10:30 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 900+