This newly opened café in Kolkata is about pastel colours, floral harmony and delicious bites

As we walked into this quaint café on Royd Street what struck us in the first go were its pretty interiors. Decked up in pastel colours, primarily in hues of pink and green, Café Florista gives off all good floral vibes. With cosy, comfortable and plushy seating area and neon lights hanging about, of course it had to become the next picturesque talk of the town. So, we took our seats diving straight into its multi-cuisine menu on a winter afternoon to check out its culinary offerings.
With sweater season around we began first with the comfort drink – Hot Chocolate. Loaded with fresh cream and a squishy marshmallow, the hot chocolate, with its medium thickness consistency, was comforting and warm. We followed it up with Stir fried chicken momo which took after the theme of the café and was part pink and part regular in colour. These juicy yet non-spicy pockets of flavours with onion and chicken mince won our hearts from the very first bite. To end our starter course we relished the Kung pao chicken which left us quite satisfied; complete with mild spices, especially black pepper which adds heat and a kick to the succulent chicken pieces.
We continued the streak of continental cuisine with the Hibachi noodles. Reminding us of the Japanese ramen, in looks and texture, the noodles had sliced vegetables, a touch of sesame seeds and a slight sweet afterkick, a result of the teriyaki sauce mixed with the dish. We paired it up with the Fauxjito. This refreshing cool drink was a fusion of lemon, honey, and gondhoraj topped up with soda. What remained etched even after completing the drink was the light mint and basil flavours that gave the re-invented mojito drink a unique flavour.
The café offers a range of food including North Indian. For our main course, we had Smoked chicken butter masala with Laccha. The chicken was well balanced in its flavours with butter and masala making it mildly spicy. The chicken pieces were cooked to perfection making them melt in our mouth merging with the gravy itself. The fried Laccha along with sides like pickled onion and tangy achaar completed the entire meal.
The Cheesecake biscoff made its way to our tables to conclude the meal on a sweet note. The crumb base, with a compact cream cheesecake and biscoff layering on top, was mildly sweet and savoury.
With a capacity of 40 pax, this is the ideal place for a casual meet-up, girl’s meet, first date, or chilling with family while enjoying a variety of food.
At 4 Royd Street
12 pm – 10:30 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 900+