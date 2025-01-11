Rediscover health and goodness of flavours with this café’s newly introduced breakfast menu

If you prefer a leisurely time for your breakfast soaking in what’s left of the Kolkata winter and spending some quality time with your loved ones or simply basking in the rare ‘me-time’ then check out La Macario Café’s newly introduced breakfast menu. We headed over to get a taste of the wholesome flavours packed with nutrition and a presentation which made it all the more alluring for us.

Kicking off with the tanginess of the Lemon –Ginger Tea with Chia Seeds truly awakened our senses. The warm lemony freshness with the pungency of ginger helped our sore morning throats to recuperate while the Chia seeds, in the long run, could add to our resolution of eating healthy in 2025.