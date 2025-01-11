Rediscover health and goodness of flavours with this café’s newly introduced breakfast menu

If you prefer a leisurely time for your breakfast soaking in what’s left of the Kolkata winter and spending some quality time with your loved ones or simply basking in the rare ‘me-time’ then check out La Macario Café’s newly introduced breakfast menu. We headed over to get a taste of the wholesome flavours packed with nutrition and a presentation which made it all the more alluring for us.
Kicking off with the tanginess of the Lemon –Ginger Tea with Chia Seeds truly awakened our senses. The warm lemony freshness with the pungency of ginger helped our sore morning throats to recuperate while the Chia seeds, in the long run, could add to our resolution of eating healthy in 2025.
For all the egg lovers, next came the Italian Pesto Omelette. These fluffy bites layered with home-made pesto sauce and chunks of sun-dried tomatoes were complemented with the crunchy garlic toast and French fries served along with it. The omelette was carefully layered with pesto which melted in the mouth and the tomatoes added a touch of zing, making the dish packed with different flavours.
A staple in any breakfast spread is the toast and hence, next on the table was the Fresh basil pesto & burrata toast. This little crunch of happiness with a liberal chunk of cheese paired well with our idea of a no-rush breakfast along with a book in hand.
Giving the traditional Chole Bhature a modern twist was their Indian spiced Chana & Bhatura affair. What caught our attention was the kulcha-sized Bhaturas instead of the regular jumbo ones which were fluffly and light. The Bhatura was non-spicy and made in extremely good quality oil which did not burden the stomach after eating a bowlful.
To end the breakfast on a sweet note was the Tiramisu Cream Pancakes. These coffee-flavoured layers with bid dollops of fresh cream, chocolate chips, and chocolate sauce accounted for a ‘bitter-sweet’ conclusion to our lavish and innovative breakfast fare.
Address: 10 Wood Street, 1st Floor
Timings: 8 am onwards
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1300+