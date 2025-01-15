This luxury Kolkata diner is offering a one-of-a-kind Winter Brunch on January 19

Enjoy the last of the winter suns and brunches at the Winter Whisk & Grill Brunch, thoughtfully curated by executive chef Vikram Jaiswal at The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotels & Residences. The menu which boasts of sheer winter indulgences comprises tender cuts of lamb and chicken, smoked fish, and vegetarian skewers. Seasonal vegetables like Brussels sprouts, squash, carrots, parsnips and beets have been used in abundance. From roasted vegetables to wholesome soups, one would find varieties in the menu and also something for everyone in the fare.
Getting creative by the course, the menu also features sushi with smoked salmon, avocado, pickled ginger, and more creating a perfect blend of the traditional Japanese delicacy with winter-themed ingredients.
Chef Vikram mentions, “Our Winter Whisk & Grill Brunch is all about embracing the comforting essence of winter through flavours that warm your soul. From the smoky aroma of the grills to the carefully crafted beverage pairings, every element has been thoughtfully designed to create a memorable experience for our patrons”.
To complement the meal, carefully selected beverages like winter cocktails, mocktails and others are available.
Price Rs 2100+ per person
At CF Block, Action Area I, Newtown, Kolkata