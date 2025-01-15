This luxury Kolkata diner is offering a one-of-a-kind Winter Brunch on January 19

Getting creative by the course, the menu also features sushi with smoked salmon, avocado, pickled ginger, and more creating a perfect blend of the traditional Japanese delicacy with winter-themed ingredients.

Chef Vikram mentions, “Our Winter Whisk & Grill Brunch is all about embracing the comforting essence of winter through flavours that warm your soul. From the smoky aroma of the grills to the carefully crafted beverage pairings, every element has been thoughtfully designed to create a memorable experience for our patrons”.

To complement the meal, carefully selected beverages like winter cocktails, mocktails and others are available.