Taste the best of street food at this Kolkata luxury diner

Now feel the essence and vibe of a Chor Bazaar in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Kolkata as JW Marriott brings the one-of-a-kind street food festival – Shor Chaat Story. This gastronomic indulgence is all set to reimagine the best of India’s street food curated by their team of expert chefs. From Kolkata’s very own Puchkas, Club Kachori or Jhaal Muri to Indore’s Bhutta Ka Kees and Gararu Chaat or Hyderabad’s Pesarattu, one would find them all.

What: Shor Chaat Story

Where: 2:Fifty9 The Bar- Alfresco

When: January 25 – February 2

Timings: 4 pm – 8 pm

Price: Rs 999+

