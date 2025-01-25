Kolkata eateries whip up Republic Day specials

This Republic Day, whether you want to step out with your loved ones or sit at home and enjoy a hearty meal, Kolkata-based luxury hotels, cafes, restaurants and cloud kitchens have taken care of all your needs. Here's a sneak peek of Republic Day specials that you should not miss.
The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata is all set to welcome you to its Republic Day Brunch at Alfresco. This dining experience allows you to soak in flavours curated from the vibrant culinary legacy of India which includes regional delicacies, traditional favourites and modern innovations.
Available between noon – 3:30 pm on January 26. Price (per person) Rs 2199+.
Enjoy the day with a great view and a fill your stomach with flavourful options at Hashtag Kolkata. The Republic Day Brunch offers you a variety from street foods like chola bhatura to salads for the health conscious and keeping up with the season – Gur based desserts.
Available between 12:30 pm – 5 pm. Price (per person) Rs 1499 (all inclusive)
For all you beverage lovers, Conversation Room brings a variety of non-alcoholic beverages along with its large selection of food choices to celebrate the occasion. From classic Old Fashioned and Pina Colada to a more innovative Penicillin, don’t forget to take a sip of them all.
Available between noon to midnight. Price Rs 495+
Gourmet cloud kitchen, Paprika Gourmet is here to solve all your food woes on this holiday. If you want to take a break from the kitchen or are hosting friends and want something delectable to devour, this is one irresistible menu that should be on your list. Check out dishes like Idliyyappam, Green Thai Curry, Floral Cake, Two-Layered Continental Baked Rice, Vada Pav Wrap and more.
Available for order and delivery between 9 am to 7 pm. Price Rs 300 onwards.
Celebrate the special day at Café Offbeat Up There with friends and family along with a curated menu and special mocktails. Dishes like Mushroom Cheese Balls, Sliced Fish Tossed With Pepper Garlic, Congee Crispy Chicken, Strawberry Butterflied Chicken, await you. For those with a sweet tooth, Death By Chocolate & Sesame Fried Ice Cream are must-tries. Also, do not forget to check out their range of mocktails including Black Current Slush, Kiwi Skinny Mojito, or Peach Hills to name a few.
Available between 11 am to 2 am. Price (for two) Rs 1800+