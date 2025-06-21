Calcutta

This Kolkata hotel treats you to the flavours of Kerala this weekend

Head over to check out a wide variety of dishes and flavours from the Southern coast
If you want to check out the diverse flavours of the Southern Coast, especially Kerala, then head over to this weekend Kerala Coastal Food Festival. Flavours from regions like Malabar, Central Travancore, Alleppey and more come together for this specially curated dinner.

What can you expect on the menu?

Diners can enjoy items like Kozhi Porichathu (Chicken), Mutton Coconut Fry, Angamali Manga Curry, Pineapple Pulliserry, Kerala Matta Rice, Calicut Halwa and more prepared by Chefs Dhanya Nair and Shaji AV of Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin.

Chef Dhanya Nair mentions, "Kerala cuisine is a harmonious blend of tanginess, spiciness, and rich flavours, making it truly unique and tantalizing to the taste buds. This is a wonderful opportunity for the people of Kolkata to experience and savour the traditional flavours of Kerala."

What: Kerala Coastal Food Festival

Where: Mynt, Vivanta Kolkata, EM Bypass

When: till June 22, 2025 (dinner only)

Price: Rs 1699+ per person

