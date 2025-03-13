Here's what Kolkata eateries have in store for Holi 2025

It’s Holi and one cannot do without traditional sweets. Whether you stock them up in your own fridge or get them as presents for Holi parties, you need to head over to Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick for their delicious Holi offerings. A perfect blend of tradition and modernity, the heritage sweet shop offers a wide range of items including Thandai Sandesh, Stuffed Malpoa, Sorer Naru, Mango Gelato, Kesar Patti, dilkhush , Kesar Rossomalai, Rose Cream and more.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 300.

Available across all outlets till March 31