Here's what Kolkata eateries have in store for Holi 2025

This Holi, Kolkata eateries, heritage sweet-shops, and gourmet cloud kitchens have all come together to roll out their Holi special menus which is bound to leave you wanting for more. While some have extended the limited menu till the end of the month, for some, it’s a grab on the day only. Here’s your Indulge guide to flavours that you must try out on this special Festival of colours in the City of Joy.
Where should you make a quick stop for re-energising with the best bites on Holi in Kolkata?
It’s Holi and one cannot do without traditional sweets. Whether you stock them up in your own fridge or get them as presents for Holi parties, you need to head over to Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick for their delicious Holi offerings. A perfect blend of tradition and modernity, the heritage sweet shop offers a wide range of items including Thandai Sandesh, Stuffed Malpoa, Sorer Naru, Mango Gelato, Kesar Patti, dilkhush , Kesar Rossomalai, Rose Cream and more.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 300.
Available across all outlets till March 31
Check out Bonne Femme’s festive special delicacies which are only here to stay for the month. Indulge in the sweet and creamy taste of Thandai Cheesecake or savour the traditional flavours of Paan in the Paan and Gulkand Thandai drink. These aromatic drinks and desserts smartly blend basic festive flavours and fuse them to create contemporary dishes which instantly win hearts.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+
Available at 139A, Rash Behari Avenue till March 31
If you are all set to celebrate the festival of colours while watching the beautiful Kolkata skyline, then Café Offbeat Up There is the place to be. Check out their day long special menu consisting of lip-smacking delicacies like Fish Florentine, Prawn Pepper Salt, Strawberry Butterflied Chicken, Mustard Grilled Chicken, and Death By Chocolate; along with beverages like Kiwi Skinny Mojito and Hawaiian Delight. What more, you can also be a part of the spectacular holi party, Rain Dance 3.0 on the premise at Offbeat CCU from 11 am onwards with rain dance, live music and much fun.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 800+ onwards
Available at 36F, EM Bypass on March 14 only
No matter what the occasion, one food which is an all –occasion constant is the Biryani. So gather your Biryani lover gang and visit The Biryani Canteen for their Holi specials comprising Lucknowi Paneer Biryani, Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani, Potlam Mutton Biryani, and other items like Ajwain Fish, Dahi Ke Sholay, Murgh Rozali Kabab, and Zafrani Firni.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 800+ onwards
Available at 36/F, Topsia Road on March 14 only
Paprika Gourmet brings to you a variety of home-made delicacies on the plate which are just apt for your house parties. Their Holi Platter features all sorts of festive treats. The 4-layer Chocolate Pudding is dessert haven for all those who have a sweet tooth. While the Paprika Cheese Garden with its cheesy combos is sure to win you over.
Price for one (approx.): Rs 500+ onwards
Available between 9 am and 7 pm till March 31
Gourmet artisanal kitchen Ambrosia offers you a wide range of items for its Holi specials. Begin from the envious and irresistible cracking phuchkas and indulge in healthier combinations like Edamame Millet bhel, Dal Pakwaan, spiced Dabeli, Mango Sticky Rice, Kumra Sandesh Cups, Tender coconut Rasmalai, Thandai Souffle and much more.
Price per piece: Rs 100+ onwards
Available between 11 am and 6 pm till March 14
Check out the holi-inspired festive menu at Warehouse Cafe. From Palak Patta Chaat to Ravioli, from the traditional Mawa Gujiya to the unmissable Warehouse Thandai, one cannot miss out on these Holi specials. Price for two: Rs 1200+ (without alcohol)
Baileys Baklava Cheesecake, Elysian Spring Dimsum and much more are the holi specials at Drunken Teddy. Sip your favourite cocktails and gorge on some of the tastiest dishes while you enjoy the city’s skyline from this rooftop diner and lounge. Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+
At Lord of The Drinks, you will find a menu inspired by tradition yet one which has a contemporary twist. From Palak Patey Ki Chaat to badam thandai and more, this is one place that you cannot miss if you are looking for contemporary indulgence. Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+ (without alcohol)
Mirabelle’s festive menu this Holi has handcrafted Italian delicacies like Spinach and Four Cheese Ravioliin a luscious pink sauce, Homemade Panna Cotta with Saffrom Milk Sauce. Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+
Head over to Shamiana at Taj City Centre Newtown for a Holi Special Brunch on March 14. Guests can savour a delightful spread featuring namkeens, bhallas, and gujias, along with beverages like kala khatta sherbet, thandai, and a lassi station. Price per person Rs 2000+ onwards
From festive chaat to smokey tandoor grills, thandai, and unique fusion drinks, these are what makes Cal27’s Holi Special brunch at Taj Bengal special. Price per person Rs 2500+ onwards.
Head over to all the outlets of Oudh 1590 for a Awadhi bonanza this Holi on March 14 and 15. From welcome drinks like Badam Sharbat and Gulab Shrbat to dishes like Achari Paneer Tikka, Peas Pulao, Murgh Khade Masala, Mahi Kaliya, Paan Kulfi and more. Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+
If you want to leisurely sit with friends and family over brunch or lunch and enjoy the their company and the company of good food and live music then check out Chapter 2. You cannot miss some of their signature delicacies which include Spanish Style Squid Steak With Butter Garlic Sauce, Braised Octopus With Red Wine Sauce, Chicken Stroganoff, Pork Vindaloo, and more. Don’t forget to pair them with drinks like Earthy Cosmo, Ginger Zing, Clover Club and On The Beach. Price Rs 350 onwards.