Holi 2025: Festive special menus that cannot be missed in Mumbai

Celebrate Holi with your loved ones year by visiting some of the most unmissable spots in Mumbai for their festive special menus. Here's your Indulge guide for what not to miss in Mumbai this Holi.
Special menus that should not be missed while you celebrate Holi in Mumbai
Blah! in Santacruz offers you a variety of items to choose from including Lotus Stem in Jungle Sauce,delectable Orange and Pistachio Tres Leches, and mouth-watering pizzas. Their signature cocktails complement the food and the day fills your memories with unforgettable moments. March 13 onwards. Price for two: Rs 2000+
If you want to celebrate Holi in a fun and bold manner then head over to Eve Santacruz with your gang and celebrate in style indulging in signature dishes and flavourful cocktails. March 13 onwards. Price for two: Rs 2500+
Lower Parel's QEY is all set to welcome you for Holi with tasty dishes like Veg and Non-Veg Dolmas and Harissa Prawns, paired with vibrant, handcrafted cocktails. March 13 onwards. Price for two: Rs 2500+
Let Japanese brilliance with Brazilian charm coincide at Megumi. Check in to this hotel and enjoy Megumi Special Tempura Roll to the Tiger Maki Sushi. March 13 onwards. Price for two: Rs 3500+
Savour curated dishes like crispy Wabi Sabi Chips, decadent Brioche Sliders, and handcrafted cocktails to celebrate the vibe of Holi at Baglami, Bandra, BKC. March 13 onwards. Price for two: Rs 2500+.
Inspired by the flavours of Mediterranean cuisine, Ilili in Dadar is the perfect place to experiment with dishes like Lamb Mandi Rice and Harissa Paneer Kebab amidst cocktails. March 13 onwards. Price for two: Rs 1500+
Step inside Luuma House in Juhu and find yourself stepping into colorful vibes and playful buzz. Feast on their mouth-watering menu while you sip their handcrafted cocktails which is carefully crafted to bring in a festive zing. March 13 onwards. Price for two: Rs 1500+
From bold dishes like Tastes Like Strawberries to Cherry Blossom Sushi, a visit to Craycraft is a must if you want to enjoy extra-rodinary flavours this Holi. March 13 onwards.Price for two Rs 1500+
Do not miss out on the Holi Brunch at JW Café at JW Marriott Mumbai. Choose from a diverse selection of dishes like Salmon Coulibiac; Hainanese Chicken Rice, Masala Doodh Flan tart, Mishti Doi baked yogurt, Masala Chai enrobe, Puran Poli with cold milk, and several live stations. station, On March 14. Price Rs 3500+ per person.