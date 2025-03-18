Why you need to explore the Awadhi menu, Ruhaniyat, at this restaurant in Kolkata before the month ends!

Dum Pukht brings the intense flavours and leisurely luxury of slow cooked food made from authentic recipes garnered from the royal kitchens of Awadh. The cuisine, the origin of which dates back to the 1780’s, was popular at the time of Nawab Asaf-ud-Daulah, the erstwhile ruler of the State of Awadh. When the Nawab found his Kingdom in the grip of famine, he initiated a food for work programme, employing thousands in the construction of the exquisite Bada Imambara. Large cauldrons were filled with rice, meat, vegetables and spices and sealed to make a simple, one- dish meal that was available to workers day and night.

Then, one day, the Nawab caught a whiff of the aromas emanating from the cauldron and the royal kitchen was ordered to serve the dish. Gradually refined to please the royal palate, ‘dum’ cooking soon spread to other Indian courts of Hyderabad, Kashmir and Bhopal. In each, the maestros that supervised the kitchen added their own distinctive magic. Apart from this, Dum Pukht also has the distinction of ushering in the art of Indian fine dining in the Indian cuisine scenario.

Chef Zubair Qureshi Hailing from a lineage of royal khansamas, has learnt many recipes from an early age from the royal kitchens. His grandfather was khansama (chef) to the Raja of Mahmudabad in Uttar Pradesh. Born in Agra, Qureshi grew up in a home where his father, uncles and cousins were chefs. His life centered on recipes and ingredients as far as he could recall. Qureshi specialises in Indian curries and kebabs but korma and biryanis are his favourites. Interestingly, the chef has a special skill of mixing spices which he uses in his korma and other heirloom recipes.