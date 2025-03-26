Everything we ate at the ongoing Meghalaya cuisine pop-up at this luxury hotel in Kolkata

Next on our plate was the Phan Bad Tungtap which was potato pieces with fermented fish chutney. What was very interesting about the dish was how the savoury potatoes suddenly came alive with the spicy fermented fish chutney. For anyone who wants shock flavouring on their palate can definitely go with this one. And our personal favourite appetiser would be the Dohsniang Taang or the Charred Pork. If pork chips had a face, it would definitely be this one. Dry, smoked and charred these bites were wholesome and very satisfying. The smokey flavour was elevated even more with the sprinkle of chilli powder on top. Also, not only could we hear the crunch coming from our own mouth but also we could hear the crunch coming from everyone around us.