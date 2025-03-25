Iftar treats in Kolkata that you cannot miss out

Check out the Ramzan-e-Dawat special menu at the Cosy Locus Cafe & Multicuisine Restuarant which offers you a spread of Mughlai and Awadhi cuisine to break your Iftar with delicious meals. On the plate are items like Mutton Haleem, Iftar Combos, Rikaab, and more.

Available till April 1, 2025 from 10 am to midnight. Price for two (approx.) : Rs 600.