Iftar treats in Kolkata that you cannot miss out

Head over to these eateries in Kolkata and enjoy a delicious Iftar meal
Representative Image

Head over to some of the Kolkata eateries and try out their special Ramadan menu this season. Indulge lists the Kolkata diners that have come up with a special treat this festive season.

1. Festive treats 

Check out the Ramzan-e-Dawat special menu at the Cosy Locus Cafe & Multicuisine Restuarant which offers you a spread of Mughlai and Awadhi cuisine to break your Iftar with delicious meals. On the plate are items like Mutton Haleem, Iftar Combos, Rikaab, and more.

Available till April 1, 2025 from 10 am to midnight. Price for two (approx.) : Rs 600.

2. Seeped in heritage 

In the month of Ramadan, one cannot forget the heritage eatery across Kolkata, Aminia. Known for its Shahi Haleem available in Chicken and Mutton varieties, the queue to get a unit of the same extends well beyond the boundaries of the diner. The dish is prepared with much love and care making use of meat, lentils, rice, spice and simmered in ghee for hours. It is garnished with crispy fried onions to pay homage to the Arabian roots.

Available across all outlets in Kolkata, Barrackpore, Guwahati and Dubai, till March 29, 2025. Price per unit Rs 330+ (Chicken Haleem) and Rs 360+ (Mutton Haleem)

3. A lavish debut 

Head over to the heritage boutique hotel The Astor Kolkata which marks its debut in launching the Dawat-e-Iftaar this year. Indulge in a delicious Iftaar feast with the Iftaar tray which consist of Rooh Afza Sharbat, Medjool dates, freshly cut fruits, Mutton Pantheras or Sambusik, mutton gilafi seekh, Yemeni chicken mandi, kesri malai shahi tukda and more. For those who want to skip the Tray and opt for an a la carte choice, that is also available.

On till March 31, 2025. Price for two (approx.): Rs 550 onwards.

4. Tasty treats 

Check out the special Ramadan menu introduced by Falam Cafe. start your meal with fresh fruit juices like Rose-e-melon or Noor sharbat; or ask for their specially curated milkshakes and lassi to keep you hydrated. Go in for their rich, nutritional and healthy salads like Iftari fruit box, Iftari energy mix salad and more. And you can end the meal with their desserts like Mangro fruit cream or Dry fruit oats smoothie bowl.

Ramadan

