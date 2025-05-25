Take a look at how this iconic Park Street diner is re-inventing classic Chinese dishes for the modern eater

From listening to our parents reminiscing their stories of going to their one constant diner on special occasions to relish their favourite Chinese dishes along with light live music, mostly jazz; to going there ourselves and losing track of time in their classic flavours tailor –made for a modern palate with music bands that know how to set the mood today; we grew up with Trincas! As this much favoured iconic diner helmed by partner Anand Puri, is now re-thinking its offerings and presentations- classic in nature- modern in twists – we stationed ourselves on the red upholstered chairs, watching the world go by through the curtained windows while eating from their Desi Chinese menu.
Up first was their Chilly Basil roast lamb which could be devoured as a side or starter. While the whole chillies offer the spice, the basil brings in a fresh hint of sweetness to the roasted lamb slices which are soft, juicy and succulent. The Dragon style Broccoli water chestnut and lotus stem is counted in the 101 ways to have lotus stem. Cut in thin circular discs, with chunks of fresh juicy water chestnuts and sautéed in slight garlic gravy, this dish received full brownie points from us.
When having Chinese in Kolkata, one cannot dismiss the fact that it is Chinese with Indian spices to give a kick to the Indian palate. Thus next was the mildly spicy sliced chicken in hot garlic sauce which the chicken lovers cannot ignore. Big slices of chicken tossed in a garlic gravy were the perfect wholesome bowl to have with noodles or fried rice.
A twist to the tale came in when the Classic Fried Rice was give the umami remix by making it Mushroom Fried Rice. Cut pieces of a variety of mushrooms along with ginger juliennes also gave way to various flavours in this otherwise plain dish. This went fabulously with the Garlic prawn Cantonese style gravy, a no-spice dish with full of flavours and veggies. Apart from the thick gravy and succulent prawn heads, what adds to the dish’s profile is the burnt garlic bits sprinkled generously on top that gives it the pungent push through aroma, texture and flavour.
On Park Street
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+