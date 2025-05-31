Skip the kitchens on Sundays and drop by at this multi-cuisine brunch in Kolkata for a hearty meal

It was Sunday, aka rest day, and we decided against stepping inside our kitchens to make food. Instead, we headed straight over to the kitchens of YAYAvar at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata to lose ourselves in the flavours of their recently introduced multi-cuisine -The Jajabor Brunch. As the chef doled out dumplings, kebabs, and tikkas while the live counters made sure that we got the best phuchkas we have tasted so far, we settled down among light chatters and the melodious voice of the live singer to enjoy the brunch.
Savoury thick chunks of Paneer Tikka with a basil-paste coating, adding a zesty indulgence to the smokey nature of the dish, were followed by Chicken Kebab. A hint of lemon juice and combined with the charcoal-grilled flavours was just the way to begin the meal. Moving on to more comfort food was a plateful of Jhol momo. These steamed and slightly fried dumplings, submerged in the liquid gravy with spring onions and a peck of chilli oil, won our hearts. For those who do not prefer the gravy could also immerse their taste buds in Cheese Dimsum, light and fluffy steamed orange-colour parcels which melted in our mouths in a jiffy.
We sipped on the refreshing citrus sharbat Nimbu Gud, a mix of lemon and jaggery, and dived straight into Bengali nostalgia – crispy vegetable chops. Next was a flight to the Middle East with slow-cooked Shawarma with pita bread served with a variety of hummus.
For the mains, it was the peas-perfect fried Kachuri, hot and tasty Cholar dal, and Aloor dum made with soft potatoes, and it did leave us licking it off our fingers. We wrapped up this bhuri-bhoj with a tangy Kokum masala sharbat.
Last but not least was pure chocolate heaven, where the Hazelnut Cake with a lush chocolate coating greeted us. With dry fruits and ganache, we kept our diets at bay and dived straight in to revel in the lusciousness of this velvety smooth cake.
Available every Sunday 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
At YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
Price per person Rs 1699+