This newly opened café off Sarat Bose Road in Kolkata takes you back to the old Classic era

If you have ever wanted to be in pages of classics, then this newly opened Pinterest-y café off Sarat Bose Road should be on your radar. Enjoy the winter sunlight kisses or the cloudy rainy sky by the window at Eloise, or watch the last leaf of the autumn fall from the neighbourhood trees, one can spend hours looking at the ambiance outside or taking photos for your feed, standing next to cute mirrors and lampshades or on the staircase inside. We hopped over to check out the place, and here’s why you should come too.
Whether you want to re-energise yourself with a fruity punch or recuperate from the week’s stress with coffee and cream, there is something to please your mood. We kicked off with the Passionfruit Picante, a tangy, refreshing drink with the spicy punch of jalapeño chunks and spiced salt around the rim. But what stole our heart was the garnish of a cat’s face on an orange peel, keeping us company throughout. For coffee lovers, the coffee-nutella blend with a majestic swirl of fresh cream topped with gold foil poured in a chocolate syrup-coated glass was pure sweet haven.
To chill with the drinks, we opted for a Prawn cocktail. Served cold in a single-serve bowl the juicy prawn was loaded with a mix of rocket and lettuce and a half of a boiled egg. We also munched onto crispy –fried Chicken Schnitzel dipped generously into a spicy mayo. The crunchy outside and the succulent meat inside paved way for more exploring more such flavourful treats for the next course.
We started the mains with an Italian fare. The little parcels of gnocchi were warm, cheesy and creamy in the white sauce. While it was deeply satisfying, be prepared to reach food coma after consuming one bowl of this warm delicacy. We, however, moved right onto Spinach–filled Ravioli with a specially made in-house chef’s sauce.
For meat lovers, you can relish their perfect Flame Grilled Chicken with a side of mashed potatoes and seasoned veggies. The seafood lovers can opt for the Fish in lemon butter garlic sauce. The sauce was the star of the dish by maintaining its subtle flavour and not pushing it yet complementing the fresh basa.
We wrapped up the meal with a Blueberry Cheesecake and a tri-layered Chocolate Mousse with a bed of salted caramel, fluffy mousse and a top layer of rich chocolate.
At 21/21 Ground Floor, Lake Terrace
Open from 12 noon – 1 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+