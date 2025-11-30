Dine on the Ganges in Kolkata amidst the serene views this winter

If you start walking towards the railway lines from the BBD Bagh Chakra Rail, notice a signboard, go to the jetty, get picked up by a transfer boat, soak in the sights of the river, you will get dropped at The Nautilus, anchored right in the middle of the Ganges. The newly opened finer diner cum lounge, a brainchild of Arpita and Ayan Banerjee, is built over two decks with an accommodating capacity of over 700 pax. What's more, once you stand on the upper deck, your eyes meet the iconic Calcutta skyline . Howrah Bridge, the lit-up GPO, Strand Road, and the always active port life of the city. We took a ride to check out The Nautilus too, except we didn’t have to go 20,000 Leagues under the Sea.
As we entered the beautiful reception, we were guided to the captain’s wheel door, which was the entrance to the lounge on the lower deck. With plush, matte green upholstery on the bar stools and sofas, set under dim lights, a multi-coloured dance floor, and a bar to be envious of, the lounge really created a mood. We took a seat to experience the making of the Citrus Herb Cooler mocktail, which had the right tang to overcome the winter chills with a spicy coating over the rim.
Refreshed by such the welcome drink, we moved to the upper deck, via the in-ship lift. The sight that greeted us was immensely innovative. Divided into three parts, there is provision for party banquets, cabanas for a quiet family dining and an open deck, almost club/café-like experience. We recommend reserving a seat for a seamless transfer to the ship and matching your time to come for a late lunch or early dinner, so that you can catch the orange, blue and purple hues of the setting sun over the river.
We settled ourselves inside a cabana, and it was time to taste the main course. The menu comprises multi-cuisine dining, and we absolutely recommend that you taste the freshly made seafood. The Guilin chilli prawn was the perfect start to the meal. Succulent prawns hidden under batter coating, fried crispy with a hint of chilli, made us pop- quite a few into our mouths.
Up next was the Mughlai Biryani. Long-strand rice with caramelised onion, along with soft mutton-ripping-off-the-bone, and of course the potato, cheered us up. A Bihar sensation, the Champaran Mutton was next with the thick gravy, whole roasted garlic, and perfectly cooked mutton bits. We rounded off the meal with a whole pomfret. The Smoked Ajwaini fish had a delicious ajwaini batter on top which along with the smokey ends lent the fish its flavours.
Landmark – BBD Bagh Chakra Rail
Opening time 12 pm – midnight / 2 am
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2000+