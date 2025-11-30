Dine on the Ganges in Kolkata amidst the serene views this winter

If you start walking towards the railway lines from the BBD Bagh Chakra Rail, notice a signboard, go to the jetty, get picked up by a transfer boat, soak in the sights of the river, you will get dropped at The Nautilus, anchored right in the middle of the Ganges. The newly opened finer diner cum lounge, a brainchild of Arpita and Ayan Banerjee, is built over two decks with an accommodating capacity of over 700 pax. What's more, once you stand on the upper deck, your eyes meet the iconic Calcutta skyline . Howrah Bridge, the lit-up GPO, Strand Road, and the always active port life of the city. We took a ride to check out The Nautilus too, except we didn’t have to go 20,000 Leagues under the Sea.