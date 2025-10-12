As this Kolkata restaurant completes 15 years, here’s what the celebratory menu looks like

Upon entering the Blue Nile, it took us back to the land of Pyramids with its bright Egyptian motifs and wall art hanging all around. This cosy family restaurant cum lounge recently ,celebrated its 15th year in the City of Joy, and we were there to check out its celebratory menu. A mix of Western, Mediterranean and Kolkata specials, the menu had something in it for every taste bud.
We kicked off our meal with the Veg and Cheese Bombs. One bite into these round crisps and the melted cheese burst in our mouth. Packed with flavourful vegetable bits, this was the perfect shareable starter we could have asked for. Up next, the smokey flavours of the tandoor-grilled succulent meat of Peshawari Tangri won our hearts. The juiciness of the meat combined with the residue smokiness of the cooking process gave this starter a taste that the non-vegetarians cannot resist.
For the mains we tried the Anjeer Makhmali Malai Kofta. For the unversed, Anjeer is a fig and the dish comprises a large anjeer sliced through the middle, filled with cottage cheese (paneer) and dry fruit stuffing. The light, slightly sweetened liquid gravy, when paired with a simple naan or roti, felt like the comfort food we didn’t know existed. So far, our best pick from the menu was this undiscovered jewel.
A chef’s special dish, which we couldn’t leave without tasting, was the Kolkata Dum Gosht Biriyani. With large juicy and soft mutton pieces which tore off the moment we touched them and rice, so flavoured with a strong aroma that we could smell our plates from the moment they crossed the kitchen threshold, the biriyani truly lived up to its name and is definitely a miss if it’s not on your plate.