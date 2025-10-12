As this Kolkata restaurant completes 15 years, here’s what the celebratory menu looks like

Upon entering the Blue Nile, it took us back to the land of Pyramids with its bright Egyptian motifs and wall art hanging all around. This cosy family restaurant cum lounge recently ,celebrated its 15th year in the City of Joy, and we were there to check out its celebratory menu. A mix of Western, Mediterranean and Kolkata specials, the menu had something in it for every taste bud.

This Kolkata restaurant just turned 15 and here's what the celebratory menu looks like

We kicked off our meal with the Veg and Cheese Bombs. One bite into these round crisps and the melted cheese burst in our mouth. Packed with flavourful vegetable bits, this was the perfect shareable starter we could have asked for. Up next, the smokey flavours of the tandoor-grilled succulent meat of Peshawari Tangri won our hearts. The juiciness of the meat combined with the residue smokiness of the cooking process gave this starter a taste that the non-vegetarians cannot resist.