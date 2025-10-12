Home-made recipes served with smiles make this Kolkata café the place you have been looking for

As they say, no other feast is greater than that of your grandmother’s recipes cooked with love; and served with warmth. And when it is served in a heritage building, in the heart of the city, with interiors that make you feel inside a 1950s living room, you would automatically be compelled to say, This Must Be The Place …and that is exactly the name of this newly opened café by Devipriya Guha and Devleena Ghosh, that we paid a quick visit to.

We visited Kolkata new cafe- This Must Be The Place and here's how it went

Going beyond the usual, the first thing that caught our eyes was the Taro shake. Made from yam, this yum shake could be easily mistaken for a blackcurrant or blueberry drink for its natural lilac colour. But its vanilla-like notes make it different from the rest of the shakes.