Home-made recipes served with smiles make this Kolkata café the place you have been looking for
As they say, no other feast is greater than that of your grandmother’s recipes cooked with love; and served with warmth. And when it is served in a heritage building, in the heart of the city, with interiors that make you feel inside a 1950s living room, you would automatically be compelled to say, This Must Be The Place …and that is exactly the name of this newly opened café by Devipriya Guha and Devleena Ghosh, that we paid a quick visit to.
We visited Kolkata new cafe- This Must Be The Place and here's how it went
Going beyond the usual, the first thing that caught our eyes was the Taro shake. Made from yam, this yum shake could be easily mistaken for a blackcurrant or blueberry drink for its natural lilac colour. But its vanilla-like notes make it different from the rest of the shakes.
Next came the Prawn Ceviche, served in a bowl on top of an ice-filled bowl to keep it cool and refreshing. This prawn salad with onion, cucumber, avocado, lettuce and a light seasoning won our hearts for starters.
Up next was a plate full of Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise. The moment we sliced through the oval buns filled with runny eggs and hollandaise, garnished with rocket leaves, the oozing sauce made it more tempting. Eating this might get a tad bit messy with the eggs and sauce, but we clearly didn’t mind it because of the wonderful taste…and tissues to the rescue.
The Kosha Mangsho Pizza as the same suggests was a Bengali-Italian jugalbandi with mutton keema and cheese. The sauce, interestingly, was made from the mutton keema itself and that was the secret of its great taste.
The shareable platter, hi-tea experience, birthday treat deal; name it whatever, which made our visit very special was the This Must Be The Brew Platter. Named after the place itself, available in veg and non-veg options and comprising some of Devipriya’s great -grandmother’s recipes, the platter wasn’t just food, it was nostalgia, observation, fusion and culinary heirloom served together. It started with a good mix of hash browns, French fries, potato wedges and nuggets with tomato and tartar sauce; followed by Cocktail burgers, nuggets and keema samosas with cocktail sauce. For desserts, there were assorted muffins, and chocolate decker with cream or hot chocolate. If one asks for our pick, it would definitely be the keema samosa and the chocolate decker. Both were instantly wiped off the platter and the thought of asking for a second helping did cross our minds many times.
To wrap up the meal we devoured the brookie, a cross between a cookie and a brownie with chocolate sauce drizzle.
At 139 B, Hindustan Park, 1st floor
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+
Opening time: 8 am – 10:30 pm
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.