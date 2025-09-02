A taste of royal Awadhi flavours at home with the Koh-e-Awadh Gourmet Boxes

The menu featured fall-off-the-bone lamb shanks, slow-cooked in the traditional Dum Pukht style, and the taste was enhanced with quality saffron, Kashmiri chilli, and Silbatta-ground masalas. We savoured it with the rotund and soft Naan Magziyadi that accompanied the dishes.

Besides the main star of the show, the other equally engrossing performers were Makkai Shikampur, Aloo Bukhara Kofta Saalan, and Subz-e-Zar Mussallam, complemented by the fiery Lal Mirch ki Chutney. A special mention must be made of the exotic Makkai Shikampur. We never had such perfect tikias of sweet and spicy corn before.