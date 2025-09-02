A taste of royal Awadhi flavours at home with the Koh-e-Awadh Gourmet Boxes

Known for their flair in curating unique and traditional dishes from across the regions of our country, ITC Hotels came up with an exquisite array of Awadhi delicacies from the royal kitchens in their Limited Edition Koh-e-Awadh Boxes. We experienced the original flavours delivered at the doorstep, and the aroma took us back to the signature Awadhi cooking style.
The menu featured fall-off-the-bone lamb shanks, slow-cooked in the traditional Dum Pukht style, and the taste was enhanced with quality saffron, Kashmiri chilli, and Silbatta-ground masalas. We savoured it with the rotund and soft Naan Magziyadi that accompanied the dishes.
Besides the main star of the show, the other equally engrossing performers were Makkai Shikampur, Aloo Bukhara Kofta Saalan, and Subz-e-Zar Mussallam, complemented by the fiery Lal Mirch ki Chutney. A special mention must be made of the exotic Makkai Shikampur. We never had such perfect tikias of sweet and spicy corn before.
Curtains fell on the royal affair with the very creamy and textured Pista-e-Shahi. This rich dessert made from full-cream milk reduced with rice, garnished with pistachios, and accented with hints of cardamom surely requires an expert pair of hands. The robust yet refined flavours indeed transported us to an era long lost, and we hope they return with this fare soon.