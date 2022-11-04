The new menu at SodaBottleOpenerWala transports you to old Bombay without you having to travel far

Mumbai is a melting pot of numerous cultures, and the Parsi influence in its veins still runs strong. The city is dotted with iconic Irani cafes brewing fresh food reminiscent of recipes passed down through generations, and culinary wonders. SodaBottleOpenerWala, the multi chain bistro known for taking authentic Parsi household dishes out of these hidden gems and popularising the cuisine launched in Kolkata last year and has been serving nostalgia on plates ever since. The restaurant recently revamped its menu to include some signature dishes Kolkata peeps have been missing out on and we were there to taste some.

Located atop the fourth floor of South City Mall, SodaBotlleOpenerWala fills you with nostalgia owing to its décor. From chequered, old school monochrome flooring, to wooden furnishing with glass tops, red & white tablecloths and old school napkin folds, everything will remind you of the bygone era. Not to mention wall accents made out of tin cookie boxes, nameplates, posters and photographs spanning the 20th century. The mirrors too are framed in typical ebony wood reminiscent of the century.

The new menu includes a total of seven cocktails and thirteen delectables most of which are suited to a seasoned non vegetarian palate, with some vegetarian options such as the Paneer Tikka, Mushroom Gongura Pickle and Cheese Pakoda Pav. Each of the cocktails such as Finding Frenny, Rustam says ‘Gherk Off’, House Special Banta Soda and Jeroo’s Diet Drink are named to take you back in time and remind you of a Bombay bustling with baghs and homes decorated with torans.

While Jeroo’s Diet Drink is a green tea based beverage infused with javitri syrup, homemade peach syrup and tequila, Elder Bawa is mainly gin and sparkling wine based spritzer with notes of elderflower, grapefruit and rosemary. One may as well as try Simply Imly made of homemade tamarind puree with bourbon, bitters, fresh lime and pineapple juice with chilli flakes and salt on the glass.

Moving on to the food section, we must mention their Goa Sausage made with pork. It is an absolute show stealer with a complex concoction of taste notes that will leave you craving for more to unearth the secrets of its flavours. Machhi Fry and Fish Koliwada are some must try appetisers according to us, followed by Jujeh Kebab, Noor Mohammad its Nalli Nihari, and Chicken Chelo Kebab in the mains. The latter comes replete with melt-in-mouth portions of naan instead of the usual rice accompaniment. For a lighter bite, you may bite on Chicken Mustard Mayo Sandwich or Colonial Style Fish & Chips.

Price for two: Rs. 1400 (without alcohol)

Pictures by Anindya Saha