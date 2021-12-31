Bengaluru luxury chocolate brand Smoor recently opened in Chennai and we are in dessert heaven

Bengaluru’s luxury chocolate brand Smoor recently set up shop in Chennai. Bright and cheery with an assortment of pastries, chocolate and macaroons, the kiosk in Express Avenue Mall is the first of several to come next year, we find out from founder and CEO Vimal Sharma. We nibble on a macaroon with a smooth centre of Himalayan salt and caramel as he tells us, “We intend to open four to six stores in the next year, in a mix of malls and at a few high street locations.”

Lemon meringue macaroon





Much like our tasting, this is just the beginning, we discover. “We also intend to launch our Smoor signature lounge in the city,” Vimal says. For the moment, however, desserts are a pick-up-and-go option only, so we decide to pack the Intense Chocolate 70 percent Slice that we have had our eye on for a while. The chocolate section alone is fairly varied with options like couverture chocolate gifting boxes (that go from six to 64), chocolate bars (Cashew and Curry), drinking chocolate (Hot Chocolate Mocha Stir It Up) and snacking chocolate (55 percent Vegan Dark Bites).

Peanut Butter Jelly and Hazelnut Cheesecake Slice





The last one under the healthy snacking section that we tasted last year was their immunity-boosting Wellness Bark with the goodness of amla and tulsi. And to this end, it is clear that for Vimal, expansion and experimentation go hand in hand. “Our focus remains on innovation and that will continue,” he says. We wrap up our sweet rendezvous with a Peanut Butter Jelly and Hazelnut Cheesecake Slice which is sweet and creamy with just a kiss of peanut butter to keep you smitten.

Available for takeaway at the store or order online.

