Boost your immunity while eating chocolate. That’s the idea behind Bengaluru-based SMOOR’s newly-launched‚ wellness bark range with ingredients like amla, tulsi, and ashwagandha and giloy woven through the collection. Vimal Sharma, founder-director of the brand tells us that last year, the F&B industry saw massive growth in the immunity-boosting ingredients and product segment. And as we continue to ride the second wave, this need is only bound to go up.



Given that this range is focused on wellness, all four chocolate variants are 82 percent dark, Vimal shares with us. He elaborates, about the research behind the recipes, “Our R&D team did extensive research before finalising the herbs we would use.” And it didn’t stop there. We’re told, even the other ingredients for taste and texture that went into the mix were chosen for their positive health benefits.



Each bark has been curated with ingredients that serve a specific need. The Amla Wellness Bark, for instance, has pecan nuts, coconut, blueberries, flaxseeds and cinnamon — ingredients known to be rich in antioxidants. While the Tulsi Bark enriched with roasted peanuts, freeze-dried strawberries, goji berries and cumin seeds flavoured with ginger — is a concoction of elements known to fight infections.

Although, Vimal does make it a point to emphasise that these chocolates are meant to work as a healthy snacking option. “They are not intended to be medicinal,” he clarifies.



INR 350 for an individual pack, combo pack of four at INR 950. Available online.

