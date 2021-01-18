After Lavaash by Saby in Delhi and Byg Brewski in Bengaluru - the chef with a 'midas touch' - Saby Gorai seems to have his sights set in Chennai next. The world-renowned chef recently joined Dank Restobar as their culinary director and has plenty of exquisite flavours in store. Apart from being the President of the Young Chefs Forum, under WACS (World's Association of Chefs Societies), to groom the budding chefs, this master in the kitchen has also wowed the likes of the Ambanis and the Bachchans with his culinary skills.

Here is a glimpse of what to expect as part of a fresh new menu for Dank: a Tribute to Madras (Confit of Chicken Legs in a yogurt risotto) - inspired by the popular Chettinad Chicken and global-meets-desi desserts like the Pineapple Upside Down Cake with a decadent organic jaggery toffee sauce on top. Known for promoting sustainable and slow food, look out for grilled soy chops slow cooked with a roasted red pepper sauce, farm-fresh vegetables and crushed potatoes.