Taj Coromandel in Chennai rolls out 'Onderful menu' to celebrate one year of Qmin app

After a year of meals delivered from brands like Taj, SeleQtions and The Gateway via IHCL's gourmet food delivery platform, Qmin - foodies can look forward to an all-new celebration menu to mark the one year anniversary. Making for some fun wordplay, chefs at the Taj Coromandel call it the 'Onderful' menu. The latter features a line-up of signature Indian and Asian delicacies from Lal mirch ka murg tikka to Scallion cilantro chicken dimsums.

The Indian menu includes Hara matar bhutta tawa kebab; Dhania murg; Nalli gosht pyazwala; Khumb matar do pyaza; Lasooni tadka chole palak; and Dal makhanwali served with Vegetable biryani; Mirch ka salan; whole wheat Masala kulcha and whole wheat Tawa laccha paratha. Round off the meal with Kesar pista rasmalai; and Narangi malpua.

While folks keener on Oriental flavours can look out for Scallion cilantro chicken dimsum; Prawn butter chilli garlic; Crunchy broccoli corn kernel dim sum; Baby corn soya chilli garlic; Tofu pakchoy shitake black bean chilli; Asparagus, ginger soya sauce; Dry cooked haricot beans; Double pepper chicken; and Shredded lamb, scallion & coriander. The dessert platter comes with Wildberry, chocolate, pistachio praline, cookie crumble; and Litchi cheesecake.

Contactless deliveries at your doorstep. Order from Taj Coromandel for lunch or dinner. Available till July 25. Meal for two at INR 2,000.