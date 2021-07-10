Taj Coromandel in Chennai rolls out 'Onderful menu' to celebrate one year of Qmin app

After a year of meals delivered from brands like Taj, SeleQtions and The Gateway via IHCL's gourmet food delivery platform, Qmin - foodies can look forward to an all-new celebration menu to mark the one year anniversary. Making for some fun wordplay, chefs at the Taj Coromandel call it the 'Onderful' menu. The latter features a line-up of signature Indian and Asian delicacies from Lal mirch ka murg tikka to Scallion cilantro chicken dimsums.

The Indian menu includes Hara matar bhutta tawa kebabDhania murgNalli gosht pyazwalaKhumb matar do pyazaLasooni tadka chole palak; and Dal makhanwali served with Vegetable biryani; Mirch ka salanwhole wheat Masala kulcha and whole wheat Tawa laccha paratha. Round off the meal with Kesar pista rasmalai; and Narangi malpua.

While folks keener on Oriental flavours can look out for Scallion cilantro chicken dimsumPrawn butter chilli garlicCrunchy broccoli corn kernel dim sumBaby corn soya chilli garlicTofu pakchoy shitake black bean chilliAsparagus, ginger soya sauceDry cooked haricot beansDouble pepper chicken; and Shredded lamb, scallion & coriander. The dessert platter comes with Wildberry, chocolate, pistachio praline, cookie crumble; and Litchi cheesecake.

Contactless deliveries at your doorstep. Order from Taj Coromandel for lunch or dinner. Available till July 25. Meal for two at INR 2,000. 

 

