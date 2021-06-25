The beach might be closed. But this fresh sugarcane juice pitstop in Palavakkam just opened shop. Fresh Crush sanitizes their sugarcane stalks with the same thumb rule as encouraged for your hands. “It doesn’t enter the shop if it isn’t washed first,” says Runima Biswas (formerly with Tovo’s and Jonah’s). She co-owns the venture with national tennis player and ex-Indian Navy officer Irfan Hussain. What sets this outfit apart from the numerous options out there is that despite the heavy-duty cold press machine and store hygiene protocols — you still get your thirst quenched at rates on par with roadside vendors (250 ml glass ranges between INR 20 and INR 30).

Irfan Hussain and Runima Biswas

The idea we are told was conceived over a casual conversation. “We had a ‘let’s do this!’ moment when we realized how much we both enjoyed sugarcane juice but have always been apprehensive of having it because of the unhygienic conditions it’s made in,” recalls Runima. After that, things quickly fell into place and she goes on, “We took this as a sign and started our trials and testing.” For a sugarcane juice-only spot, we’ve got to say that this menu of 10 options is pretty elaborate. Look out for the classic plain sugarcane juice, as well as bottles infused with an assortment of immunity-boosting ingredients synonyms with traditional home remedies for ailments and Ayurveda. These include Indian borage (commonly known as karpuravalli) and ginger (our unanimous favourites), lime, tulsi, betel leaves, and pepper. If you are getting it delivered, like we did, we recommend you refrigerate your juice for 30 minutes before you sip, and then courtesy the delicious flavours, chug!

500 ml bottle goes for INR 40 to INR 60 at the store. Delivery prices between INR 65 and INR 90.