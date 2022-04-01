Ramadan repast: Our curated list of iftar boxes in Chennai to get your hands on, fast!

The holy month of Ramadan starts this weekend. And that means, fasting or not, iftar boxes will be aplenty. Traditional menus — of course — include the expected dates, fresh fruits and haleem to break your fast and get your boost of nutrition for the day. But several spots in the city are going the extra mile with indulgent spreads that aren’t often found like Arabian-inspired Mandi pots, Mediterranean-style Lamb Koftas, Baba Ganoush and even artisanal chocolate for a change of pace from the expected Khubani Ka Meetha. Here are our picks for the season:

Iftar kit for two, The Westin Chennai Velachery

Murgh magic

Enjoy an assortment of fresh-cut fruits, Bullet Chilli Chicken, Haleem with Saffron Khasta Roti and Amritsari Ghosht with Sheermal, among other specialty dishes. At Madras Kitchen Company, The Westin Chennai Velachery. Serves two, INR 1,400 ++.

Jackfruit haleem?

Break your fast with dates, Haleem (vegetarians could opt for a jackfruit haleem), Lamb Adana Kebab, Chicken Shawarma and Mathania Murgh Tikka with Carrot Halwa for a sweet ending. At The Park Chennai. Available on a pre-order basis. Serves one. INR 599 ++. Add the hotel’s signature vegetarian or mutton biryani. INR 699 ++.

Iftar feast, Gourmet Couch by ITC Grand Chola

Hide and seekh

From rustic kebabs such as Seekh Gilafi Dum, Pukt and Galouti Kebabs to platters of Bibi Ka Murgh Pulao, Dal Bukhara, Laccha Parantha and of course, the staple for the season, Haleem, Gourmet Couch by ITC Grand Chola serves a decadent feast in a box. Available for two (INR 3,750), four (INR 6,750) and six (INR 9,500). Order online.

Dine-in menu to break your fast at Anise, Taj Coromandel

Ghosht stories

This traditional iftar menu includes Roohafza, Jordanian Dates, Barkas Haleem, Chicken Tikka Pakoda, Badami Murgh, Ghosht Biryani and Khubani Ka Meetha. At Anise, Taj Coromandel. For dine-in only, INR 2,500. Also, opt for bespoke hampers with Iranian almond honey cake, dry fruits and filo rolls and artisanal chocolate pralines from La Patisserie. INR 4,000.

Samosa sessions

Relish platters of Shish Touk, Mutton Kheema Samosas, Masala Fried Fish and Chicken Kati Rolls as you break your fast, alongside quick bites of dates, olives and tzatziki for a Mediterranean touch. Also on offer is the much loved Mutton Nombu Kanji Biryani and Chicken Biryani with Gulab Jamun and Baklava for dessert. At Hilton Chennai. INR 999 ++ per person. Dine at the hotel or order online.

Iftar special menu at Habibi

Hummus where the heart is

Expect a Mediterranean-style spread of Baba Ganoush, Serrano Chicken Grill, Lamb Koftas, Chicken Mandi, Harissa Prawns, Hummus and Falafels. Dessert includes a Choco Sojouk and Cheese Kunafa. At Habibi. Serves four to five, INR 2,799. There are eight other iftar special boxes for the season including veg options with grilled paneer and stuffed chocolate dates and a seafood special with Zaatar Olive Fish. INR 375 onwards. Order online.

Nombu Kanji at Abid's

Nombu nice!

These premium family iftar kits serve up Nombu Kanji, dates, freshly cut fruits, Grilled Chicken, and healthy wraps that you can wash down with Nannari Sharbat or Rose Milk. Dishes will be on rotation, so expect something new every day. At Sahib’s Biryani. Serves five. INR 1,699. Mutton Raan Biryani and Haleem available on pre-order. Order three days in advance for the limited Raan Biryani that comes with raitha, brinjal thokku and bread halwa. Serves 10, INR 6,000.

Arabian nights

Choose from a spread of Nombu Kanji, Mutton Samosa, Chicken 65, Ghee Rice, Bread and Chicken Gravy, finished off with Bread Ka Halwa for dessert. Also look out for fried favourites like samosas, spring rolls and cutlets. At Abid’s. INR 200 for a single-serve iftar box. There is also an Arabian BBQ and Mandi festival that is ongoing through the month which includes Fattoush Salad, Hummus and Pita Bread, Mutton Sambousek and of course, the much-loved haleem.

