Lord of the Drinks in Chennai has a new menu with theatrical cocktails and Pan Asian and Turkish plates

Lord of the Drinks rolls out a brand new menu today. And we discovered over a special degustation preview that it includes a broad spectrum of Pan Asian, Turkish and Mediterranean, while retaining homegrown signatures like the Eraichi Ennai Sukka. This is not including 18 new cocktails for party regulars of the hotspot in Nungambakkam, looking for some variety to clink to on a night out. We kick things off with a stunning platter of Pinky Salmon Sushi topped with indulgent dollops of cream cheese, followed by a Cold Brew Espresso with vodka and just a hint of kahlua for those sweet notes. A mixologist whips out a bubble gun to add to the fun. Pulling the trigger, he deftly lands the perfect globe on the rim of our glass... In a few seconds, this goes ‘poof’ into vapours of smoke. Just like magic.

Cold brew espresso

Pinky salmon sushi

We’re tickled pink! Almost as pink as the beetroot cured salmon on the table. Partner Raj Thirumal, who has plenty of plans for the space now that the city is up and buzzing again, shares that it’s taken quite a while to revamp their food offerings. “Eight months to be precise,” says the entrepreneur, who brought the LOTD franchise to Chennai back in 2019. And being part of a larger franchise means menu changes are often facilitated by the umbrella brand. “We had a team from Delhi fly down to trial and test the entire process before we could be ready to serve guests,” Raj tells us.

Trio of Mushroom Baos





Take a bao

And the attention to detail does show with appetisers like their Chicken Rice Tom Yum — a coronavirus-shaped dumpling served on a pool of Tom Yum broth. Definitely worth a giggle with friends and an Instagram snapshot. Or the trio of Mushroom Baos that, much to our surprise, are fashioned like giant button mushrooms — complete with cap and stalk. The filling on the inside is as promised, mushroom-ey as well, with a mix of braised bits of shimizu and button mushrooms tossed in burnt garlic. The green onion dip on the side really ups the ante on this one. This raises our expectations for the Crispy Turnip Cakes that follow. But while they make for a pretty picture with a drizzle of chilli oil and colourful strips of bell peppers to garnish — the cakes themselves are bland and underwhelming and could do with a generous dose of extra seasoning.

Meat mezze platter

Spinach & feta stuffed chicken



Who moved my kebab?

Later, there are shareable plates like the Meat Mezze Platter with juicy chunks of chicken, fish and prawns — barbecued Persian-style and served on a bed of saffron rice. We’re not a big fan of the pita bread on the platter, however, which is somewhat chalky for our taste. This is quickly redeemed by our second cocktail — a Twisted Sour prepped with whiskey and delicate notes of orange juice and honey water. We make a mental note to re-order this the next time we visit. Refreshing, easy on the palate and great for a sip alongside lunch or drinks out with the girls. We wrap up with two main course crowd favourites — pizzas and bakes. The latter is a classic Spinach and Feta Stuffed Chicken which is succulent and a great go-to option. As for our pie slices, we recommend The Beef Pepperoni with additional meatiness from the roast beef; for vegetarians, The Green Pizza topped with broccoli, zucchini, pine nuts and pesto is a good bet. Thin crusts, oozing with the goodness of stringy mozzarella... we almost do not miss dessert. Trials are still underway for the latest dessert menu, we are told, but Raj assures us that it will be worth the wait with some exotic plates in store next month.

Meal for two, with beverages at INR 1,500.

