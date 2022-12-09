Pandhi Curry to Bacon Brownies, Smokin’ Hog serves an exciting pork-centric menu

The name Smokin’ Hog might give you a clue about what to expect at this new spot that opened in RA Puram, last week. But as we settle into this cozy 16-seater, nothing quite prepares us for the broad spectrum of flavour on the menu — pork-centric as promised — taking us from Coorg (Kodava Pandhi Curry) to Goa (Chouriço with a Sunny Side up for breakfast) to Italy (Spaghetti and Bacon Aglio Olio). And with Christmas around the corner, there is also a slow roasted Pork Crackling served with an onion relish available to pre-order. “We even have a brownie with caramelised bits of bacon,” owner Shantala Thimmaiah says, piquing our curiosity now.

Goan pork vindaloo





If you want a curated tasting of the signatures, we suggest you opt for the thali like we did. Expect a crisp Pork Cutlet for an appetiser. This is followed by Coorgi-style Kadambuttus (steamed rice balls) that accompany the much-anticipated Pandhi Curry which Shantala is already well known for after founding brands like Old Mercara and Oink (now closed). What really has us wiping our plates clean however, is the Orange Juice and Coconut Milk Pulao paired with a wholesome 33-ingredient Chicken Curry. Both are top secret family recipes, and Shantala won’t divulge much more. Vegetarians have some interesting options to sample as well. “You must try our Horse Gram reduction cooked over eight hours,” Shantala says, and we promise to return for it.

As she disappears into the kitchen to bring us dessert, we find ourselves taking in décor touches like ‘Wanted’ posters of the ‘three little piggies’ on the wall and a curious figurine of piglet in a dhanurasana pose on our table. Incidentally, Shantala, who is also a yoga instructor, tells us that the latter is a wink to her year-old brand Bingeasana (nutbutters, gelatos, sandwiches) which is now open at the same space. But we save this for next time and wrap up instead with a moist Chocolate Banana Bread with a hint of rum and a decadent Gooey Chocolate Brownie. Just the kind of indulgence we’re looking for as we count down to the holiday season.

Meal for two: INR 1,500. Open from 10 am to 10 pm. Reserve your table a day in advance.

