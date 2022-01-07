Gourmet kuzhi paniyaram, anyone? Six ‘O’ One at The Park Chennai ups the ante with their latest menu

Local goes gourmet. And with plenty of “creative play” as executive chef Ashutosh Nerlerkar puts it, as plate upon plate of tasters of the recently revamped Six ‘O’ One menu arrive at our table. Sample this for starters: Crisp Bajji Molaggai stuffed with English cheddar and topped with tomato salsa. Or even better, Kuzhi Paniyaram with moringa and an Oriental touch with gochujang chilli. Our taste buds are doing somersaults. We cool things down with a chilled glass of AT&T (apple, thyme and green tea).

Apple, thyme & green tea | Pic: Ashwin Prasath



And are eager to be surprised all over again. But much of the classics like pizza and pasta as well as a ‘Soul Food’ section of regional staples like dosais, dals and tikkas are as we remember. There is however a conscious inclusion of nutrition-dense ingredients that have been woven through the menu, however, from Cantonese Noodles served with tempeh and bean sprouts and Buddha Bowls with a base of wheat noodles or foxtail millets.

Forest Berry Platter | Pic: Ashwin Prasath



We find ourselves most excited to taste platters from the newly-introduced All Day Breakfast section. We find ourselves drooling over the thought of Scrambled Eggs with Truffle Essence and fresh arugula (hydroponically grown) and French Toast stuffed with berry compote and mascarpone. After much debate, we settle on a Breakfast Bowl of cranberry granola and bite-sized chunks of kiwi, musk melon and dragonfruit on a bed of peanut butter and banana yoghurt. Light, refreshing and sweet with a little bit of crunch from that granola — this creation is one of the high points of our meal. It is quickly topped by dessert which is a Forest Berry Platter with a delicately balanced orange and thyme flavoured mascarpone. Needless to say it is berry berry good.



Meal for two INR 2,400.

