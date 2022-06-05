From Mamagoto to A2, here are seven places you could head to in Chennai for amazing sushi options

Here are some of the best sushi places in Chennai

From Salmon ura rolls at Oyama to sushi sandwiches at Mamagoto, here is our pick of restaurants in Chennai to satisfy your sushi cravings:

A2 - The Park Chennai

Negi Tempura Maki

A2, a pan-Asian restaurant of The Park Chennai, offers a generous range of sushi options including sashimi, nigiri, and maki. Pair these with a hint of anegi tare to elevate your dining experience. Also look forward to their specialty dish: the Negi Tempura Maki, a rice roll with spring onions fried in tempura batter along with spicy aioli.

Location: The Park Chennai, Anna Salai

Approximate price for two: Rs 1,800

Wasabi

Nigiri from Wasabi

Wasabi serves a wide variety of nigiri sushi and maki roll options (both vegetarian and meat) along with other signature Japanese dishes. Keep an eye out for their sushi roll platters, sushi non-veg platter, and sushi veg platter!

Location: Alwarpet

Approximate price for two: Rs 1,750

Mamagoto

Crab Nigiri from Mamagoto

Mamagoto at Express Avenue offers exciting sushi variants including California rolls, Tataki, Katsu, and Onigirazu (sushi sandwich), which is described as being a ‘glorious lovechild of sushi and the Western sandwich’. The restaurant also has a platter titled 'Mama’s Lunch Feast', which provides unlimited sushi, dim sum, and more.

Locations: Express Avenue, Phoenix Market City, Nungambakkam

Approximate price for two: Rs 1,200

Black Orchid

Black Orchid’s Crazy Maki



Black Orchid is just the place you are looking for if you seek some other multi-cuisine food options, apart from sushi. The restobar has a live sushi bar, where you can watch the process of sushi making, and an

extravagant teppanyaki counter, a post-World War II style of Japanese cuisine that uses an iron griddle to cook food.

Location: RA Puram

Approximate price for two: Rs 2,000

Oyama

Salmon ura roll

Oyama's sushi platters are claimed to be among the best in the city. From their Salmon Ura rolls to Maguro Sashimi, their number of creative options with sushi is seemingly limitless. What's more, the restaurant's minimalistic wood and bamboo interiors and separate rooms divided by sliding doors (fusuma) are guaranteed to take your dining experience a notch higher. You could also go the traditional way and opt for a tatami seating section, which involves a comfortable type of flooring with mats for guests to be seated on.

Location: Adyar

Approximate price for two: Rs 1,300

Koox

Sushi boat from Koox

Koox's theme appears to be a blend between a fine dining restaurant and a casual restobar. The rooftop restaurant will not only impress you with its impeccable ambiance, but also with its exquisite vegetarian, poultry and seafood sushi options. Also keep an eye for their 'Sushi Boat'!

Location: Nandanam

Approximate price for two: Rs 2,600

Hokkaid

Hokkaido’s Sushi platter

If you are on the hunt for sumptuous, authentic sushi in Chennai that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, your search ends here. Popular for their Nigiri sushi, Hokkaido offers a range of sushi platters under the regular, premium, and special categories, each of which comes with 10 different kinds of sushi that you can savour.

Location: Alwarpet

Approximate price for two: Rs 1,100