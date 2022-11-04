Five desserts we are drooling over at the new Theobroma patisserie in Chennai 

Tables at the new Theobroma in Shanthi Colony are packed even before noon, and this is on a weekday. We find a compact two-seater in the corner and quickly pounce, lest we need to juggle our large order of the Mumbai patisserie's gooey brownies in one hand as we eat with the other. It’s been a month since the first outlet in Chennai opened in Anna Nagar, in familar aqua green and pink trademark colours you might have seen in any of the 100 odd outlets of the brand across the country. And shortly after, a second opened its doors in Nungambakkam.

Theobroma at Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar



Much like the standardised interiors, “The menu you will find in Chennai is exactly the same that you will find anywhere else in the country,” says CEO Rishi Gour. Expect an ample assortment of brownies, croissants and danishes, teacakes, cookies and crackers, pastries and savoury offerings like sandwiches and rolls. We find out between bites of a Fresh Cream Pineapple slice (you could opt for an eggless variant) that all of these offerings are brought in from the central kitchen in Bengaluru to maintain quality and taste. “We have a few cold vans that leave at 4 am everyday to reach Chennai by 9 am,” Rishi explains.

Fresh Cream Pineapple pastry

Non-veg quiche



We alternate sweet with savoury and dig into a hearty Roast Chicken Sandwich with lettuce for crunch, tomato slices for some juiciness and homemade mustard to finish. Back to sweet: the Banoffee High, a take on the English dessert, is creamy with fresh banana slices and caramel but has a hard crust which undoes it, meanwhile we are overwhelmed with the range of brownies available that range from Chocolate chip to Caramel to Chocolate & Raspberry and eventually end up requesting the classic. If you’re in the mood for a dessert that doesn’t have chocolate, we recommend the Lemon Tart which is the perfect balance of sweet and tart with a golden brown butter crust. The Red Velvet pastry comes in as a close second.

Open from 8 am to midnight. INR 75 upwards.

