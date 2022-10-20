Ahead of Diwali, Baskin Robbins launches a festive menu with specials like Gulab Jamun ice cream

Baskin Robbins introduces an Indian Mithai-based dessert for the first time in India: a Gulab Jamun ice cream, as well as a Gulab Jamun sundae. This is, of course, timed perfectly for the festive season. Along with this, the brand is also launching four types of Cheesecake Sundaes, which is again a first for Baskin Robbins India.

Cheesecake sundae



The brand's new campaign is themed #SpoiltForChoice, with a wide range of new items (both Indian and International). Expect a menu that is decadent and delicious for customers of various ages, with varied tastes and with palates, to have something to look forward to every time they visit the parlor.



If you’re looking for a special Indian dessert to celebrate the festive season, try the royal Gulab Jamun ice cream or sundae. If you're looking for something luxurious, go for the decadent Billionaire’s Chocolate ice cream. If you’re in the mood for a treat that appeals to your globe-trotting palate, consider the Cheesecake sundae or Lotus Biscoff ice cream.

Aleesha Desai, Sr. Brand Manager, Baskin Robbins says, “We are thrilled to announce the release of our new menu, just in time for the festive season. The new Gulab Jamun ice cream and sundae, as well as the cheesecake sundaes are fantastic additions to the menu and will soon be available at every Baskin Robbins location. We promise, everyone who visits us will be #SpoiltForChoice given the expansive menu!”

The new desserts are an addition to an already vast menu that includes ice cream cakes, slushes, thick shakes, and an assortment of sundaes along with 31 premium ice cream flavours.