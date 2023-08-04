Lafayette by Mug cakes is a must-visit for delicious food along with a slice of much-needed peace

The first thoughts that hit you as you walk into the Lafayette by Mug Cakes in Nungambakkam, Chennai, are nostalgia and a longing for peace. Nestled on a quiet street, surrounded by old houses and lush green, the café is a welcome break from the bustle of daily life. It’s the serenity that captivates you first, and then you savour the aesthetic of the place.

Also read: Feast on delicious Maharashtrian flavours at Taj Wellington Mews

Four tables lay on the right as you enter, paired with blue chairs, on a bed of stones resembling the texture of an ostrich’s egg. As you walk further, you see a greenhouse-style building with elegant roofing consisting of square red blocks and glasses laid in neat succession. The sun rays, bask on your face as you sit down and go through the menu pondering what to order. The place recently introduced a new menu and we dropped by to give it a taste.

Biscuits & broccoli

Our tasting began with a cup of hot chocolate and a tasty Lotus Biscoff shake that got us excited about the dishes to come. The chocolate was beautifully dense, making it the perfect beverage for rain but alas, the sky didn’t cry that day. For appetisers, we started with two soups, namely Broccoli and Almond soup, and Creamy Chicken Soup. The broccoli soup was light and creamy while the chicken soup boasted an interesting flavour of chicken broth which paired well with grilled chicken dices. Following this, we tried the Prawns Tempura which was the right amount of crisp with a mild flavour.

Broccoli and Almond soup

Eyes on the fries

Moving on, we were served Italian Parmesan Fries with a white mushroom sauce which made for a fresh and interesting pairing. The fries were crispy, coated with cornflour and had a garlicky flavour, and of course, grated with parmesan. We then sampled a plate of Spicy BBQ Chicken Wings, crispy and covered perfectly in barbeque sauce. We were already full but there was still more to come.

Chicken wings

For the next course, we were served Mini Chicken Sliders. Although the patty was well-made, the dish didn’t impress us much. It could have used some more cheese and a different sauce to make the flavours stand out. Along with it, we were served two bowls of pasta — namely the Aglio e Olio and a Creamy Alfredo Chicken pasta. The Aglio e Olio knocked it out of the park with its rich taste, al dente spaghetti, and harmonious blend of garlic and Italian herbs, tempting us to eat more. Conversely, the chicken pasta, while pleasant, was in need of a touch of seasoning.

Assorted Chicken sliders

Also read: This Dehlnavi Trail at ITC Grand Chola promises Nimona Pulao, Butter Chicken and more

What Choux gonna do?

Now arrived the time for desserts, the indispensable finale of any meal. We were treated to Chocolate Éclairs and a New York Cheesecake for the final course. The chocolate sauce in the eclairs was dense and creamy with a perfectly made choux pastry along with pistachios for garnish. There’s no doubt — it passed the taste test with flying colours. Likewise, the cheesecake delighted our taste buds, rich and flavourful, exuding a captivating milky essence.