This Dehlnavi Trail at ITC Grand Chola promises Nimona Pulao, Butter Chicken and more

Delhi presents a mosaic of diverse tastes. And next week, celebrating our capital city’s unique blend of different cultures and flavours, ITC Grand Chola’s Dehlnavi Trail offers an experience of some of the most iconic delicacies of Dehlnavi treasures. For those wondering, Dehlnavi cuisine combines Mughal magnificence and Punjabi effervescence, as well as the charms of the Vaishyas, Kayasths and the Marwaris. Served in homes by food carts or at plush five-star tables like this one, the offerings include an assortment of chaats, Mughalai kebabs and the famous Nimona Pulao. The latter with its signature green peas, we’re told, has been given a unique spin with matar stuffed inside the salan mirchis! Area Executive Chef, Chef Mayank Kulshreshtha, tells us more. Excerpts:

Walk us though some of the highlights of the trail.

The food trail will start off with chaats such as Papdi Chaat, and the unique Kulle ki Chaat, Bhe ke Kebab, Tulsi ke Kebab from the walled city. Kulle ki Chaat, for instance, is made by scooping out the centres of boiled potatoes, sweet potatoes or summer specials like watermelons, and filling them with a mixture of chickpeas, pomegranate seeds, spices, and tangy chutneys.



We also have Purani Dilli Fried Chicken, Fish Fry and an enticing with Dal Dehlnavi served with a crisp biscuity roti. Expect the all-time favourite Dilli Butter Chicken in a luscious gravy with a velvety texture and an indulgent buttery taste that coats the tongue. Also, not to miss is the Serai ki Gosht Biryani, which has Lamb and Basmati rice cooked together with whole spices and finished with angel hair onion.



Dilli ke Nehari





What inspired this festival?

Delhi’s culinary heritage. Over the years, varied communities have come to call the city their home and have given its cuisine a distinct, inimitable style. Dehlnavi attempts to recreate the rugged splendour of the Red Fort, the aromas of Chandni Chowk while retaining the old-world charm of erstwhile Dilli, with food that is rich in variety and flavour.

Are there any unique spice blends that you can tell us about?

As we are aware that there are influences of various ethnic groups on this cuisine, predominantly from Old Delhi areas, there has been use of spices and herbs in cross cuisine offerings such as Peepli (long clove) used in Nihari. It is also introduced in chaats, adding that differentiator.

August 3 to 6. At The Madras Pavilion. For dinner only. 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm.

