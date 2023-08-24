Madras Week: Taste the flavours of Madras at this exciting festival at The Westin 

Get ready to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of Madras and modern Chennai at MKC - Madras Kitchen Company, located within The Westin Chennai Velachery Hotel. In honor of Madras Day, MKC is delighted to bring you a week-long unique festival that blends the nostalgic charm of old Madras with the vibrant spirit of contemporary Chennai.



At the heart of this festival are the inspiring stories of five women whose lives have been transformed by the welcoming embrace of Chennai. Bringing to you, true stories from all corners of Chennai, these women have been working at The Westin Chennai Velachery for more than a decade now, present to you a culinary expedition through Chennai. These remarkable individuals have found a home within the city and, in return, have infused their comfort dishes with the essence of Madras. To showcase their culinary talents and heartwarming stories, MKC has curated a special menu that pays homage to their experiences.

Heading this remarkable endeavor is Chef Tamizh Mani, whose passion for Chennai's culture and cuisine has led to the creation of this unique festival. Chef Tamizh Mani expresses his excitement not only for presenting the dishes crafted by these women but also for the empowerment this initiative brings to the women of Chennai. He believes that this festival offering a true taste of Madras, and also underscores the magnificence of the city itself.

Guests attending the festival will have the chance to experience a specially designed Madras thaali, with options for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian saapadu thaalis. The menu also features an intricately curated à la carte selection that captures the spectrum of emotions and stories of Chennai. Indulge in dishes such as the Tambaram Kalyana Murungai Keerai Vadai, Saidapet Vada Curry, Burma Roti, Mylapore Ragi Puttu, Attukal Saru, Marina Beach Nethili Varuval, Kasimedu Thirukkai Meen Kuzhambu, and Triplicane Bread Halwa, among others.

The menu itself is a testament to the fusion of old and modern Chennai, mirroring the city's vibrant history and its dynamic present. As you savor these dishes, you'll be transported through time, experiencing the city's evolution through taste and texture.

For lunch and dinner. On till August 27. Vegetarian Saapadu Thaali is INR 950 ++, Non-Vegetarian Saapadu Thaali is INR 1200 + +

