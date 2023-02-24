Middle of Nowhere restobar in Mogappair just launched a brand new menu and it is full of surprises!

Middle of Nowhere has a birthday cake that is going to make you wish you had on your party hat right now. Consultant chef Saravanan, the man behind the restobar’s innovative new menu, calls it the Podi Idli Gateau. And yes, it is exactly what it sounds like — a giant idli that looks like cake, complete with slices clad from top to bottom in a generous coating of podi. The icing on the cake, given that icing is not the best suited flavour pairing in this case, is in fact, the edible candle it comes with. Moulded with Uthukuli white butter, we deliberately make it a point to wait for it to melt before we grab a ‘slice’ and pair it with her butter half.

Harissa chicken cordon bleu





Satay and shitake

Later, we try Magic Mushroom Parcels, which turn out to be bite-sized phyllo pastry parcels filled with a trio of Porta Bella, Button mushrooms and Shiitake. Custom crafted ‘swirl plates’ ordered in just for signature dishes like this one, elevate the presentation. And the flavours, earthy with a hint of indulgence from a dip of Chilli Wine Creme Fraiche are just as satisfying. Corn Nests make an appearance at our table next, made with chargrilled corn and served on a bed of beetroot crisps that resemble straw. Creativity served with a side of crunch — we give both a thumbs up. “We have a mix of European, Asian and South Indian,” chef Saravanan shares. These include classics like a Picante Pesto Fish, Thai Chicken Satay with a side of peanut sauce and Meen Polichathu but of course, we’re more curious about the road not taken.

Corn nests on a bed of beetroot straw





Lappa round the block

Seafood lovers have plenty to look forward to with mud crabs and red snapper sourced fresh from fishermen in Pazharverkadu. And we opt for the Naadan Prawn Fry which combines the best of both worlds with a ‘Malabar curry sauce.’ Expect oodles of flavour in the sauce with a the head and shell worked into the recipe. Crisp, addictive and entirely unexpected. The Lappa Set which is a plate of stuffed Madurai parotta triangles (we opted for mutton) topped with a spicy salna is also not to miss.

Meal for two at INR 2,000, including beverages.

