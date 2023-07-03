Find your sweet spot with a new outlet of Dessert Addiction in Anna Nagar

After outlets in Besant Nagar and Kilpauk, Rekha Vaidhyanathan's popular brand Dessert Addiction opens its doors in Anna Nagar.

The space has 100 per cent vegetarian desserts for all occasions. The menu includes Premium Dessert Jars, Pannacotta, Tender Coconut Jelly, Celebration Cakes, Ice creams, Sundaes, Waffles, MilkShakes, Cheesecakes, Soda Floats and Turkish Kunafa to name a few. Also notable is that every dessert jar is unique with several distinct and innovative layers.

Owner Rekha Vaidhyanathan, is a baking enthusiast and a globetrotter. She gave wings to her baking aspirations and skills while in the US and used her creativity to curate several unique combination dessert jars with complex layers. In tune with the colourful menu choices, expect interiors in bubblegum pink and turquoise that make for fun selfies while you are waiting for your order.

At 85/3 Periyar Street, TV Nagar, Anna Nagar West.