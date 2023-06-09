6th Avenue restobar in Anna Nagar rolls out a brand new menu with delicious plot twists

South Indian staples are reimagined in unexpected new avatars at 6th Avenue. Picture this: tacos made with crisp mini dosas and kola urundai enrobed in crunchy golden brown kunafa. We are at a special degustation tasting of the new menu at the Anna Nagar restobar owned by partners R Narayanamurthy and J Karthikeyan. With close to 75 dishes on offer including crowd favourites like pastas and grills retained from the original menu, there is also a fresh selection of cocktails and mocktails you can try.

Dosa tacos

Purple shower





Native flavours

Consultant chef Vijaykumar Manikandan of Chefs M&N Pvt Ltd, who has been crafting dishes for this property for five years now, with innovations ranging from Chilli Chocolate Chicken Stew to Paneer Kurkure, is a master of taking a familiar dish and throwing in a plot twist. This time, he tells us, “I have curated a lot of light, shareable, tapas style plates that work for a restobar setting.” But instead of fries or a Mediterranean hummus plate, anticipate native Indian star power taking the spotlight ranging from the Northeast’s famed Bhut Jolokia chillies to the much-loved humble rose milk.

Guntur podi idlis

Chicken kheema samosa board





Kiss from a rose

The latter makes an appearance at dessert, as part of an indulgent Rose Milk Tres Leche with layers of soft sponge. Refreshing and moist. Dabs of thick pistachio purée up the ante on this already rich, sweet canvas. We also like the idea of a Samosa Board, an inspired take on the popular cheese board that has been doing the rounds for a while. Our cocktail samosas were light and crisp, made with filo pastry and filled with a hearty chicken kheema. But you could opt for a vegetarian aloo version if you prefer. We love the bed of cheese sauce the samosas are placed on with a delicate hint of masala in the mix. We munch and sip on a cooling Cucumber Smash topped with pineapple and cream, perfect respite from the sweltering Chennai heat. Another highlight that is not to miss are the Guntur Podi Idlis that are party in your mouth and arrive on bamboo skewers at varied elevated heights for a hint of drama.

Meal for two at INR 2,500 ++, including beverages.

