Aam-azing finds: Our mango map of places to visit in Chennai this season that will have you grinning from cheek to cheek

Now that we are well into mango season, we thought, wouldn’t it be fun to go exploring all the deliciousness being created with the King of Fruits. From Alphonso used in espresso to sushi to a Mango Lookalike dessert — here is a curated list of unique summer offerings that chefs are plating up in the city.



Maki mango memories

Here is a Mango California Maki take on the California roll with the fruit of the season — mango as the hero of the dish. A California roll typically includes crab meat, avocado, and cucumber, wrapped in nori and sushi rice. But this month, you can enjoy it with the addition of thin Alphonso slices, which offer a sweetness and contrast the richness of the avocado and cream cheese with the crab stick, all packed into one perfect roll for the summer. At Soy Soi. `725 for eight pieces.

Mango look alike

T Karthika Shravanthi from Bakeman Begins and VNV Printlab have collaborated for this epic look alike of the king of fruits. Cut open for a treat of mango mousse and delectable aamras with a kick of red pepper. Available on request. Incidentally, Karthika also makes look alike apples, pears and lemons. Order via her Instagram @bakemanbegins. INR 550 ++ per piece.

Banganapalli wings

Try these Crispy Mango Habanero Wings for a juicy bite that will have you hooked. The wings are marinated in herbs like rosemary and thyme before they are dusted in flour and deep fried till golden and crisp. Next step, a toss in some smoky paprika, a secret spice mix and a mango purée sauce made with Banganapalli chunks. This is finished with a garnish of fresh mango pieces on top. At Goldman’s Steakhouse. INR 275.

Alphonso meets espresso

This is not your regular cup of coffee, that’s for sure. This seasonal special has an espresso base with beans from the Thogarihunkal estate in Chikmagalur, add to that mango purée made with Alphonso, a double shot of honey for sweetness, zero per cent beer and a pinch of chilli salt for a spicy kick and you have a masterpiece! At Kup Coffee Roasters. INR 400 ++.

Green tea partea?

Ever considered a pairing of green tea and mango? We perked up when we heard about this Green Tea Mango Swiss roll which is a part of Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park’s newly rolled out Mango Mania menu. Expect a light sponge flavoured with green tea powder rolled into a spiral of goodness with a luscious cream blended with puréed fresh Alphonso. Also look out for specials like the Mango Misu, Almond Mango Triffle Pastry and Mango Crumble Bars. At Connexions, INR 399.

Choc-a-bloc decadence

Here is a dessert that chocolate lovers will enjoy. This Fresh Mango and White Chocolate Tablet serves up Alphonso mango cremeux sandwiched between Scottish short bread and then air sprayed with a coat of white Belgian chocolate. Available on request at La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel. INR 325 ++.