Zonkk restobar in Medavakkam has ‘nano plate’ appetisers and a new menu with fun innovations like Pani Puri Kheema Shots   

IF you haven’t partied at Zonkk in Medavakkam yet, a new menu launched recently makes this weekend the perfect time to head over. Look out for playful regional twists like Pani Puri Kheema Shots

garnished with sev (one plate of this appetiser is a meal in itself) alongside an assortment of pub staples ranging from European to Mediterranean to Asian. What stands out from this menu is the option to order a ‘nano plate’ from the appetiser section, which is a half portion at half the price, making room for a more elaborate taste exploration on a night out.

Pani puri kheema shots





Opened by S Prabhu (39), in September last year, interiors of this friendly neighbourhood restobar reveal a tastefully designed bar section, comfortable couches and brightly coloured posters that jump off the wall. We take this in over sips of the Zonking Guava, a refreshing guava-raspberry blend while Prabhu, who is in the construction industry, tells us that the spacious 100-seater is just the beginning. “We have two terrace floors for an al fresco bar experience that will be added to Zonkk by June,” he shares.

Mango madness

Erode Nalampatti Chicken





Rameswaram to Erode

Meanwhile, executive chef Jaya Surendar rolls out a flavour storm that covers a broad spectrum of cravings — sweet, savoury, umami-esque... and let’s not forget his regional hits. We recommend the Rameswaram Pocket Rice which arrives enveloped in a banana leaf. Unwrap to dive into homestyle flavours enriched with a coconut milk base, tender chunks of chicken and a hint of a spice kick. The Erode Nallampatti Chicken is also a definite yes for us, flavourful from being cooked in gingelly oil, dried red chillies and garlic, while the crunchy Mutton Kheema Vadai that comes with a dip of podi and ghee is a great choice if you’re feeling peckish.

Chicken cordon bleu

Pistachio milk cake



What’s your flava?

We also have quick bites of the range of other cuisines on offer — Morroccan Spiced Chicken Skewers that pop with a squeeze of lime and a dip of tzatziki, Japanese-style Teriyaki Chicken which is both sweet and savoury and thin crust slices of Pizza Americana with a pesto sauce. As we taste our way forward, we can’t help but be impressed by the broad spectrum of flavours on offer. The South Indian eats however, shine through the brightest and we’re eager to come back for more. After heavy masalas and thick sauces, it is pleasant to finish our meal with a light Pistachio Milk Cake. Make sure you whip out your phone before you dig in, because this dessert makes for a pretty picture and gets extra points for its generous portion size.

Meal for two INR 2,500, including beverages.

